Put Natalie Portman on Your Shelf With Padmé Amidala’s New Star Wars Figure

She was the Queen of Naboo, a Galactic Senate member, a warrior, and a mother. Now, you can bring Padmé Amidala home and make her a part of your Star Wars collection. Hot Toys just revealed its 1/6th scale Padmé figure from Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and it captures one of the character’s most iconic looks: the all-white outfit on Geonosis.

Complete with cape and armbands, two styles of blaster, handcuffs, chain, and a bonus headpiece that was not seen in the film, Padmé Amidala is ready to go. It even comes with a Geonosian factory-themed display stand and a very cool, retro-looking package.

Padmé retails for $US275 ($AU435) and is expected to ship later this year. You can read more specifics about the character over at Sideshow and see more images here.

Padmé Amidala Attack of the Clones Hot Toys

Image: Sideshow/Hot Toys/Lucasfilm

