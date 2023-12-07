MORNING SPOILERS: Greta Gerwig Is Open to Doing a Ken Movie

Angelina Jolie is setting up a return for Maleficent 3. Natalie Portman says she’d be open to a return to Star Wars. Iman Vellani shares her ideal villain for Ms. Marvel season 2. Plus, more looks at Netflix’s live-action Yu Yu Hakusho. Spoilers, away!

Maleficent 3

According to the Wall Street Journal, Angelia Jolie has officially signed on to star in a third Maleficent movie at Disney.

In a Violent Nature

Variety reports Shudder has acquired the rights to In a Violent Nature, a slasher film from writer/director Chris Nash said to follow “the enigmatic resurrection, rampage, and retribution of an undead monster in a remote wilderness.” Notably, the film’s cast has yet to be revealed publicly.

Barbie & Ken

Speaking with CBS’ 60 Minutes (via Coming Soon), Greta Gerwig suggested she has enough material for a potential Ken spinoff movie.

We had way too much material for Ken. We would write, and write, and write. I mean, the truth is, you know…I guess we’ll see.

Relatedly, in conversation with Cillian Murphy on Actors With Actors (also via Coming Soon), Margot Robbie stated “it’s not a ‘no,’” but “it would take a lot” for her to return for a sequel to Barbie.

We put everything into that movie and it’s so good that I’m like, ‘Oh no.’ And I was also so proud of the fact that it was an original story. It wasn’t a sequel or prequel or remake, which is getting rarer and rarer these days. And your movie, too, is original. And that’s amazing that we both got these big theatrical opportunities for original ideas. That part of me almost … I’m like, ‘Oh no, if we do a Barbie 2, then we just,’ … I don’t know. But at the same time, I would do anything to be back on that set. And I’d do anything to be on set with Greta again and Ryan again and playing Barbie again. Like, playing Barbie is the best. It’s just so joyful. So it’s not ‘no.’ Not no, but also, it would take a lot for it to…live up to it.

Cabin Fever/Hostel

However, Eli Roth stated he’d like to return to both his Cabin Fever and Hostel franchises in a recent interview with Cinepop (via Bloody-Disgusting).

Hostel there’s a lot more to do. I’d love to go back to Hostel at some point. And Cabin Fever as well. They’re a part of me. They’re like my children. I feel like I’ve ignored them for too long. And I’d love to go back to them in some way. I have ideas. I would direct it. I don’t want it in anyone else’s hands.

Furiosa

During his recent appearance at Brazil’s CCXP, George Miller revealed Furiosa is set exactly “15 years” before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road.

[Furiosa is set] 15 years directly before Fury Road, and […] runs straight into it. It’s really the story of Furiosa and how she got to there. So a lot of the film will be familiar, a lot of it is new – unseen before.

[World of Reel]

Lisa Frankenstein

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Lisa Frankenstein has been rated “PG-13″ for “violent content, bloody images, sexual material, language, sexual assault, teen drinking and drug content.”

Argylle

Coming Soon also has word Argylle has been rated “PG-13″ for “strong violence and action and some strong language.”

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part II

Simon Pegg shared a new photo of Pom Klementieff on the set of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part II.

Your Monster

Bloody-Disgusting has four new images from Your Monster, a horror-comedy from director Caroline Lindy in which a “soft-spoken actress finds her voice again when she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming monster living in her closet.” Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, Meghann Fahy, Edmund Donovan and Kayla Foster star.

Image: Merman

Photo: Merman

Photo: Merman

Photo: Merman

Damsel

Total Film (via Games Radar) also has a new photo of Millie Bobby Brown in Damsel.

Photo: Netflix

Baghead

After her estranged father dies, a young woman inherits a pub with a shapeshifting monster living in the basement in the trailer for Baghead, starring Freya Allen, Ruby Barker, Ned Dennehy, Peter Mullan, Jeremy Irvine, Saffron Burrows and Svenja Jung.

BAGHEAD | Official Trailer | STUDIOCANAL BAGHEAD | Official Trailer | STUDIOCANAL

Handling the Undead

A mysterious, ear-piercing noise causes the dead to return to life in Oslo, Norway in the trailer for Handling the Undead, set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next month.

HANDLING THE UNDEAD – Official Trailer HANDLING THE UNDEAD – Official Trailer

Star Wars

During her recent appearance on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Natalie Portman stated she’s “open” to reprising her role as Padmé Amidala in a future Disney+ series, but “no one has asked her” yet.

No, there have not been. No one has asked me to, but I’m open to it. It was amazing. It was the first time I worked digitally. I don’t think anyone was shooting that way then. It was my first time working with a green screen. It was a whole new set of skills to pick up and a whole new world to enter.

La Brea

According to a new report from TV Line, Natalie Zea will have a “significantly reduced presence” in the six-episode final season of La Brea.

Ms. Marvel

During a recent interview with The Direct, Iman Vellani stated she’d like to go up against Doc.X in a potential second season of Ms. Marvel at Disney+.

Definitely Doc.X I think that’s a great villain from the comics and can really resonate with the Gen Z audience. It would be so interesting—I don’t know, messing with kids’ psyche almost when you have this villain who only exists on your phone, and on your laptops, and on all your screens that we can’t avoid. I think it’d be really interesting position to put them all in to fight against something that you can’t even see, right? Yeah. Yeah, that’s one of my favorite comic storylines. So I would love to see that play out.

A Murder at the End of the World

Darby uncovers “the secret retreat within the retreat” in the synopsis for “Crime Seen,” the sixth episode of A Murder at the End of the World.

Darby uncovers the secret retreat within the retreat; in the past, she and Bill come face to face with the Silver Doe Killer.

[Spoiler TV]

Yu Yu Hakusho

Finally, Netflix has released another new trailer for its live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series premiering this December 14.

Yu Yu Hakusho | Official Trailer | Netflix Yu Yu Hakusho | Official Trailer | Netflix

