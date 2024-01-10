Galaxy’s Most Deadbeat Son Mark Hamill Has Finally Met His Star Wars Mom

Nearly six years ago, Mark Hamill made the most shocking and scandalous of Star Wars revelations he could possibly ever make, sending the already perpetually tumultuous fandom’s heads spinning: he had never met Natalie Portman, aka his own goddamn space mother. At long last, this great injustice has been undone.

Portman herself invited her son, who never Force-called, to meet up all those years ago after Hamill’s revelation—tied to a post from the Star Wars social accounts wishing Portman a happy birthday. But I guess when one of you is a grumpy exile turned ephemeral Force Ghost and the other died of a broken heart and then never got to show up ever again like all of your other prequels besties have got to, scheduling is difficult. But Hamill has now revealed that, thanks to a higher cosmic power that surrounds us, binds us, makes us luminous beings beyond our crude matter—the Golden Globes—Mother has met Son.

Now I have finally met my “mother”, thanks to the @goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/lkRZQgmLmp — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 8, 2024

At last, he has a little memory of his mother.

It’s not like Star Wars needs more excuses for cameos and returns lately, but god, wouldn’t it be lovely to get something akin to what Luke has had with both Obi-Wan and Anakin in canon Star Wars material, and get Portman to come back for something with Padmé. Death is just an obstacle! She could be a Force ghost, she could be a ghost-ghost like Han was to Ben in Rise of Skywalker, we could have flashbacks, whatever. If Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor can run around waving glowsticks again, if Natalie Portman wants it, Padmé Amidala can live again, for a fleeting moment.

That, or the next Disney+ smash hit is a six-episode dramedy thriller in the vein of Succession called Delegation of 2000: A Star Wars Story. In this, the silver anniversary year of The Phantom Menace, surely anything can happen?

