Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. Let’s get stuck into the tech news.

1. Australian rocket company gets cash injection

Gold Coast-based Gilmour Space Technologies has received $55 million in its latest funding round to develop Australian-made rockets and satellites. “This investment will allow us to enhance Australia’s sovereign space and defence capabilities, onshore more manufacturing, and to hire and upskill even more Queenslanders,” Co-founder and CEO Adam Gilmour said. Funding is led by the Queensland Investment Corporation, Main Sequence, and HostPlus.

2. Telstra to trial satellite text messaging

WhistleOut is reporting that, later this year, Telstra will trial text messaging via satellite in parts of Australia where phone coverage isn’t available. Teaming up with Lynk Global, a clear view of the sky will be required, and only test messaging will work – not apps like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. “We believe, for our customers, what’s happening in that space is important, and the ability to further expand our mobile coverage as this technology matures, we see as an area we should be in, we should be at the forefront of with partners bringing those options and choices,” CEO Vicki Brady said.

3. European Union to investigate TikTok

The Guardian reports that the European Union has launched an investigation into TikTok to uncover if the social media platform is in breach of online content rules, particularly around the safeguarding of children. The EU is looking for breaches of the Digital Services Act, and if the platform leads users down damaging content ‘rabbit holes’, protects minors, and has adequate advertising content records. “As a platform that reaches millions of children and teenagers, TikTok must fully comply with the DSA and has a particular role to play in the protection of minors online,” the EU’s commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton said.

4. Chinese EV maker Xpeng… expanding?

In a time of layoffs and cut jobs, it’s good to finally write one of these items. Reuters reports that Volkswagen-backed Chinese EV maker Xpeng is looking to hire 4,000 people, and move into AI development. “Facing the pessimistic macroeconomic situation, many business partners are drawing back and afraid to invest. I think this is an opportunity for our development,” Xpeng Chief Executive He Xiaopeng said in a letter to employees. “In 2024, we will buck the trend and enter a high-speed positive cycle in the fourth quarter or earlier.”

5. Switch 2 coming later than expected

Engadget reports that Nintendo’s next game console will likely arrive in the first quarter of 2025, despite earlier reporting that indicated that it would ship in late 2024. According to leaks, publishers have been briefed on the console’s shift in release date, and although not much is known about the upcoming device, it’s expected that Metroid Prime 4 could be released on the device (after years of development without any updates).

BONUS ITEM: Woof.

This is what happened when Four Corners asked Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci about the lack of competition in the Australian grocery market.



Watch the #4Corners documentary tonight: https://t.co/dDRYGLaw2i pic.twitter.com/bsrJD9IETB — ABC News (@abcnews) February 19, 2024

Have a nice day.

Image: iStock