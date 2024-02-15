Turn Your Flipper Zero Into a Controller with New Video Game Module

The creators behind the popular Flipper Zero multi-tool device have teamed up with computing renegade Raspberry Pi to create a video game integration that will turn your Flipper into a low-key game controller.

On Tuesday, Flipper Devices announced the release of its new Video Game Module, an integration that is powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller. This update, which is available for just $US49, basically turns your Flipper into a Wii remote. The module allows for the tracking of hand movements—like tilting and shaking—while also outputting video to external monitors and displays. Flipper says you’ll be able to play rudimentary games using the device, and says its new module can run applications programmed in C, C++, or MicroPython.

Though the Flipper Zero is best known as a hacking or penetration testing device, you can do a lot more with the Flipper than hack your smart blender. Last year, Flipper Devices launched its own App Store, which is accessible via the tool’s mobile app, and offers various open-source plug-and-play software features. Presumably, you’ll be able to use the Game Module to do things other than game with it, as Flipper has said that it can be used as a standalone device.

Photo: Flipper Devices

The Video Game Module represents the first collaboration between Flipper Devices and Raspberry Pi, an alliance both organizations seem pretty happy about. In a press release Tuesday, Alex Kulagin, founder and COO of Flipper Devices, said “Raspberry Pi products and vision have always inspired us and we are truly excited about this partnership and the first outcome of this collaboration—the new Video Game Module.” Kulagin added that the new integration would unlock “new ways of using Flipper Zero and bridging the gap between retro-gaming nostalgia and cutting-edge research.”

Eben Upton, the founder of Raspberry Pi, said: “We’ve been enormous fans of the Flipper team ever since their first product debuted on Kickstarter in the summer of 2020. Today, we’re excited to become part of the Flipper story with the Video Game Module, bringing the power of the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller to the Flipper ecosystem.”

Since its launch several years back, the Flipper has stirred controversy due to its use in low-level hacking activities. Videos have populated social media that appear to show users hacking droves of electronic appliances and smart home devices. While the degree to which the Flipper has been used in illicit activities is likely overblown, some have responded by banning it. Last year, Amazon banned sales of the Flipper, claiming it could be used as a card-skimming device. Just last week, the government of Canada announced its intent to ban the device because of its perceived link to car thefts. Flipper has said there’s no evidence that its tool is being used to steal cars in Canada.

While it’s exciting enough that Flipper’s deliberately giving people an option to play around with games, the real power of this accessory will come from the creative ideas its fanbase comes up with when they start using it.