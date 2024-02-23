Watch This Train Slice an Amazon Truck Clean in Half

Amazon driver Alexander Evans survived a harrowing crash back in 2021 that saw his delivery truck sliced clean in half by an oncoming train in Ixonia, Wisconsin. Miraculously, Evans escaped with only minor injuries, but the truck didn’t fair as well. Three years later, recordings from inside the vehicle have made their way into the press. You can see the video below.

TMZ got its hands on dashcam videos capturing the crash from both the inside and the outside of the truck. In the footage, you can see Evan’s driving along casually, a pandemic-era face mask strung around his chin. He looks over his shoulder as he makes a left turn across what we soon learn are train tracks, and suddenly, it’s all over. At least for the truck.

In an instant, the back half of the truck disappears, replaced by a view of an Amtrack passenger train reportedly barreling along at 80 miles an hour. As the newly separated front half of the vehicle settles, Evans looks on in disbelief, the rearview mirror dangling from the windshield in front of him. Somehow, he makes it through the crash without any apparent injuries.

At the time, Evans told WISN 12 News that he didn’t hear the train’s horn until it was too late because he is deaf in his left ear, noting that the train crossing didn’t have any warning lights, sounds or signals at the time. Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an interview with local reporters, Evan put it simply: “Yeah, it just… boom,” he said. “I made a look as I was going down the hill to swerve, and I didn’t see anything. He was on my left side.” According to Evans, he hit the gas when he realized the train was coming to try and escape, a split-second decision that likely saved his life.