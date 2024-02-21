You Now Can Find Out Your Monthly Top Song With Apple Music Replay

A win for those who are obsessed with their music stats, Apple Music’s yearly listening report, Apple Music Replay now gives its subscribers a monthly download on what they couldn’t stop listening to.

As seen by MacRumors, the monthly update will include the total listening minutes from the previous month, top songs, albums and artists plus its monthly milestones. Users will be able to see musical milestones and share their stats with their friends and other Apple Music users.

It also allows users to go back and see previous Replays so they can compare notes. However, it does not create a playlist based on a user’s top songs.

However, the Apple Replay Mix playlist for 2024 will be updated weekly representing a user’s top songs chart of the year, which can be found in the Apple Music app.

People learning about their music habits has become a massive trend of late, both Spotify and Apple Music have released more detailed and intricate annual overviews throughout the years.

Launched way back in 2019, Replay is the Apple Music version of Spotify Wrapped. It’s not as revered as its competitor’s version but in 2022 Apple Music overhauled its review to make it more insightful.

This seems yet another ploy to try and lure Spotify subscribers to its biggest competitor.

Replay now gives Apple Music subscribers expanded listening insights and a personalised highlight reel on top of the usual top artists, songs and albums. Superfans can even discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favourite artist or genre.

If you’re a Spotify user who is desperate to have this feature, may I suggest a third-party app like Stats.fm?

This feature is for Apple Music subscribers only. Wanna know your top songs? The Replay feature can be accessed here and is only a desktop experience, for now.