Tune In to the the Best TV Sales Available Right Now

If you’re currently on the hunt for a new TV, then you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re after something that’ll upgrade your movie night, get the most out of your PS5 or fold it into your smart home ecosystem, there’s an array of TVs that are currently on sale. These range from budget TV options to higher-end screens.
If you’re not sure what you should be looking for, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to buying a new TV here.
If you’re looking to nab a cheap deal on a brand-new smart TV, here are some of the best sale offers going right now.
Table of contents
Best Hisense TV sales
- Hisense 55″ U6KAU 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $895 (down from $995)
- Hisense 65″ U6KAU 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $1,295 (down from $1,599)
- Hisense 75″ U7KAU 4K ULED Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $1,995 (down from $2,999)
- Hisense 65″ U8KAU 4K ULED Mini-LED Pro QLED Smart TV – now $1,895 (down from $2,295)
Best Kogan TV sales
- Kogan 32″ R94K LED Smart Roku TV – now $189 (down from $399.99)
- Kogan 32″ R98V LED Smart Google TV – now $199 (down from $399.99)
- Kogan 50″ Q98G QLED 4K 144Hz Smart Google TV – now $549 (down from $899.99)
- Kogan 55″ W94Q QLED 4K WebOS Smart TV – now $569 (down from $999.99)
- Kogan 65″ Q98J QLED 4K Smart Google TV – now $779 (down from $1499.99)
Best LG TV sales
- LG 43″ UR8050 4K Smart UHD TV – now $682 (down from $895)
- LG 75″ UR8050 4K UHD LED Smart TV – now $1,795 (down from $1,999)
- LG QNED75 65″ 4K Smart QNED TV – now $1,529 (down from $1,899)
- LG QNED75 75″ 4K Smart QNED TV – now $1,795 (down from $2,499)
Best Samsung TV sales
- Samsung 55″ Q70C UHD HDR 4K Smart QLED TV – now $1,215 (down from $2,099)
- Samsung 65″ CU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV – now $,1384 (down from $1,689)
- Samsung 75″ QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV – now $3074 (down from $5,199)
- Samsung 75″ QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV – now $3,795 (down from $5,295)
Best Sony TV sales
- Sony 42″ A90K Bravia XR OLED 4K Google TV – now $1,973 (down from $3,099)
- Sony 55″ X90L BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV – now $1,895 (down from $2,759)
- Sony 55″ A80L BRAVIA XR OLED 4K HDR Smart Google TV – now $2,888 (down from $3,899)
- Sony 65″ X80L Bravia LED 4K Smart Google TV – now $1,478 (down from $1,895)
Best TCL TV sales
- TCL 55″ C745 QLED Google TV – now $1,195 (down from $1,699)
- TCL 65″ C745 QLED Google TV – now $1,495 (down from $1,999)
- TCL 75″ P745 4K QUHD Google TV – now $1,195 (down from $1,999)
- TCL 55″ C845 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Smart Google TV – now $1,165 (down from $1999)
Image: Hisense/Sony
