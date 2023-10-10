Grabbing 2 Echo Pop Speakers for $40 Is the Smartest Deal You’ll See All Day

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re currently putting together the makings of a smart home and want a hub to tie things together, or you’re after a budget smart speaker, then this Echo Pop deal could be the missing piece you need. During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you’re able to nab two of Amazon’s latest smart speakers for $40. Considering that a single Echo Pop speaker retails for $79, that means you’re nabbing two for half the price of one.

If you don’t think you need two speakers, you can buy a single Echo Pop on sale for $29. Either way, you’ll need to be quick as Prime Big Deal Days ends at 11:59pm (AEDT) Wednesday, October 11.

Why should you grab this Echo Pop deal?

The Echo Pop comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a smart hub. You can control Alexa-compatible devices with your voice and use it for day-to-day tasks, like setting timers, checking the weather or reading the news. If you’re more invested in the “speaker” part of “smart speaker”, you’re also able to use the Pop to play music through popular streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

Gizmodo Australia’s Managing editor, Asha Barbaschow, reviewed the Echo Pop and was impressed by its quality, despite its budget price:

“I genuinely cannot tell you having an assistant-enabled speaker that sounds good enough in a bedroom/office that’s priced at $79 isn’t worth your investment if you’re looking for a light-touch smart speaker. The sound is fine, it comes in cute colours, and it doesn’t take up much room at all.”

That review was for the device at full price, so you’d be hard-pressed to find a better budget smart speaker with this deal.

Grabbing this deal is pretty simple – all you need to do is sign up for a Prime membership and the discount will be applied shortly after.

A Prime membership is currently priced at $9.99 per month, or $79 annually, and includes a free 30-day trial. If you don’t want to add another subscription to your plate, you can sign up for a free trial, grab your cheap Echo Pops and then cancel your Amazon membership before the 30 days elapse.

You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here, and then grab two Echo Pops for $40 here. You can nab a single Echo Pop on sale here.

