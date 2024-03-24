Doctor Who’s New Season Promises Timey-Wimey Treats Galore

Can you hear the TARDIS shifting itself into focus? Doctor Who has just dropped a new trailer for its latest season—the first to feature Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor, along with Millie Gibson’s companion Ruby Sunday. While we did meet this delightful duo as part of Doctor Who’s Christmas special last year, this is the first real glimpse of their episodic adventures.

Watch the new trailer at People magazine here.

Officially, here’s what we can expect, courtesy of Disney+: “This season of Doctor Who follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.” Sounds pretty standard for Doctor Who, but going by that trailer, and having glimpsed the crackling energy Gatwa and Gibson brought to “The Church on Ruby Road,” it should be a wild ride. We already know there’ll be a Hitchcock-inspired episode written by old pal of the show Steven Moffat; in an earlier Disney+ press release teasing the season, showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T Davies promised “monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades.”

Previously announced additional cast members include Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma, and Angela Wynter.

Doctor Who returns Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. to Disney+ worldwide, unless you live in the UK—where you can catch it Saturday, May 11 at 12 a.m. GMT on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

