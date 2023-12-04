Doctor Who Christmas Special First Look Gives Us a New Doctor, New Companion, and New Little Freak

If you thought Miriam Margolyes’ the Meep was the apex of Doctor Who’s creepy little guys, then either good or bad news: things are going to get so much creepier littler and guy-er this Christmas.

Although we still have two more 60th anniversary specials to look forward to, the BBC has lifted the lid on “The Church on Ruby Road,” Doctor Who’s first Christmas Day special since 2017. The episode marks the formal debut of Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor, as well as his first companion, Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

“Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby,” a brief description of the special reads. “Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together…”

As well as Gatwa and Gibson, the episode stars Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mother, Carla; Angela Wynter as her grandmother, Cherry; Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood; and TV presenter Davina McCall—who previously played an android version of herself in the 2005 episode “Bad Wolf” when the Doctor was forced into a futuristic season of Big Brother—as herself. Click through to see the first images from the special, including of its villain: a diminutive creature described by showrunner Russell T. Davies as the “Goblin King.” If you thought the Meep was cute, well… this guy definitely isn’t, but he’s also definitely in the same vein.

“The Church on Ruby Road” will air on Christmas Day, December 26 on Disney+.

Doctor Who “The Church on Ruby Road” Preview: Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor

Image: BBC

Doctor Who “The Church on Ruby Road” Preview: Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Image: BBC

Doctor Who “The Church on Ruby Road” Preview: Davina McCall as Herself

Image: BBC

Doctor Who “The Church on Ruby Road” Preview: The Goblin King

Image: BBC

Doctor Who “The Church on Ruby Road” Preview: Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as the 15th Doctor and Ruby Sunday

Image: BBC

Doctor Who “The Church on Ruby Road” Preview: Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor