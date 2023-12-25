Tell Us What You Thought of Ncuti Gatwa’s Debut in Our Festive Doctor Who Spoiler Discussion Zone

It’s Christmas, and that can only mean one thing we’ve been waiting simultaneously six years and also just three weeks for: Doctor Who is back for a festive treat, and it’s bringing a new Doctor and companion, and a whole new era, along for the ride. Need somewhere to talk about everything that just happened? We’ve got you covered.

“The Church on Ruby Road” isn’t just our first full showcase for Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor, nor is it just for the introduction of his new companion Ruby, but something that feels like a big tonal push for the series. Russell T. Davies’ work on the recent trio of anniversary specials felt like a modern climax to the sort of stories he was telling when he first commandeered the show with its 2005, but “Church” really amps up a more sci-fantasy riff on the series.

That’s not to say it’s not played with fantastical storytelling before, not in the slightest, but a time-weaving story of causality and coincidence-feeding goblins flying a boat above the skies of London definitely pushes the vibe far beyond Doctor Who’s usual sci-fi forward trappings. But what did you think? Was this just a harder tone shift for the holidays, or do you think Doctor Who should push more towards the fantastical as it enters this new era? What did you think of Gatwa and Gibson as the new heroes of the hour? Is “The Goblin Song” the banger bop of 2023 or the worst thing you’ve ever heard? And what do we think of the new look at the next season?

SEASON 1 TEASER | Doctor Who 2024 | Doctor Who

Doctor Who: “The Church on Ruby Road” is now streaming on the BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Disney+ internationally. Let us know what you thought in the comments below, and stay tuned for io9’s full recap of the episode tomorrow.

