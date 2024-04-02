Doctor Who’s New Trailer is a Time-Traveling Delight

We’ve got just over a month before we finally see Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor charm it up in Doctor Who’s new season. And with May so close, BBC hasn’t just released a brand new trailer, it’s also revealed the titles for the season to come.

But first, the trailer. Like last week’s, there’s plenty of fun time-traveling shenanigans here. We got the Doctor and Ruby Sunday looking their Beatles best and sporting regency-era fits, we got dinosaurs, and nasty aliens in cramped hallways. It all looks like a grand old time, made even more exciting by the Doctor’s tease at the end that all of this is “only just the beginning.” If this is what they’ve got cooked up for Gatwa’s debut season, what follows is sure to be even more exciting, if this sticks the landing.

As for the titles, the eight-episode season will begin with “Space Babies,” written by returning showrunner Russell T. Davies and directed by Julie Anne Robinson. Davies will then pen episode two (Ben Chessell’s “The Devil’s Chord”), followed by fellow ex-showrunner Steven Moffat penning the third episode, “Boom,” with Robinson again directing. Loki’s Kate Herron will team with Briony Redman to write episode six (“Rogue,” directed by Chessell), then Davies will close things out with “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” and the season finale, “Empire of Death” (both directed by Jamie Donoughue).

Doctor Who hits Disney+ and BBC simultaneously—May 10 stateside, and May 11 over in the native UK.

