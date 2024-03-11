Here Are All the 2024 Oscar Winners

After enduring the pandemic and a pair of industry-stopping strikes, Hollywood seemed extra jazzed about celebrating itself at this year’s Oscars. While there weren’t a ton of genre movies on the ballot—truly, last year’s Everything Everywhere All at Once sweep still feels rather validating—a few did find their way to the podium.

Most notably it was Poor Things leading the charge for genre, including a Best Lead Actress win for Emma Stone for her portrayal of Bella Baxter—arguably only rivalled by Oppenheimer, which took home the trio of big wins in Best Lead Actor, Best Director, and Best Picture. Barbie, amid a sea of discourse after nominees were initially announced earlier this year about perceived snubs, home only one win for original song out of its slate of nominations. Here are all the winners (plus their fellow nominees) from the 2024 Academy Awards. And may we just say, if Best Visual Effects winnerGodzilla Minus One does get a sequel, we hope it makes it into more categories than its Best Picture-worthy predecessor.

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Winner: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Winner: Da’vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Animated Feature Film

Winner: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

Winner: “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko”

Best Costume Design

Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)

Napoleon (David Crossman & Janty Yates)

Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)

Winner: Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

Best Live-Action Short

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

Winner: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Winner: Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Original Score

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Winner: Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

Winner: The Zone of Interest

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)

Barbie (Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Tony McNamara)

The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Anatomy of a Fall (Arthur Harari & Justine Triet)

The Holdovers (David Hemingson)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

May December (Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

Past Lives (Celine Song)

Best Cinematography

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Winner: Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

Winner: The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wài Pó

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Winner: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teacher’s Lounge

Winner: The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)

“I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)

“It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Winner: “What Was I Made For” (Barbie)

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Winner: Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Winner: Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

Best Lead Actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Winner: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Lead Actress

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Director

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorcese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Winner: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Johanathan Glazer (Zone of Interest)

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Winner: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

