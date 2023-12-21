MORNING SPOILERS: Godzilla Minus One’s Director Is Open to a Sequel

Doctor Who’s Millie Gibson introduces her new companion, Ruby Sunday. Snowpiercer’s unaired final season will appear… somewhere. Time is up for Shining Vale. Plus, Frank Darabont could direct some of Stranger Things’ final season, and a new look at What If? season two. Spoilers, away!

Godzilla Minus One, Part II

During a recent Q&A hosted by Movie Walker (via Comic Book), Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki revealed he’s potentially interested in helming a sequel set immediately after the events of the first film.

My honest feelings, I would like to see a continuation of those people’s story. If I could make it [A Godzilla Minus One sequel], I would like to make a movie that involves what happens to them after that.

#GodzillaMinusOne Director Would Like To Make A Sequel That Continues The Story – And Follows The 1st Film’s Characters

============================

From an interview/fan questionnaire through Movie Walker (JP), when asked if he were to do another Godzilla, the subject – Would… pic.twitter.com/nfgvJUblyB — GORMARU (@GormaruIsland) December 19, 2023

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

In conversation with Empire (Coming Soon), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball revealed he decided not to cast Andy Serkis this time around because he feels the actor has become “too iconic” since the Rise of the Planet of the Apes trilogy.

We talked about it, for sure. Like, ‘Could you play another ape character?’ I entertained that thought for a long time, because I thought it would be f—ing cool. And Matt [Reeves] would always say, ‘Andy is the best actor I’ve ever worked with.’ He’s just too iconic, in a way. So we decided it’s probably best to think about future movies where maybe he can come in.

Red One

THR reports Red One, the mysterious Christmas/action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Wesley Kimmel is now scheduled for a November 15, 2024 theatrical release date.

Mortal Kombat 2

Mortal Kombat 2 director Todd Garner teased Scorpion’s return with a new behind-the-scenes photo on Twitter.

Shining Vale

TV Line reports Shining Vale has been canceled at Starz after two seasons.

Snowpiercer

Speaking with TV Line, Mike O’ Malley stated the unaired fourth and final season of Snowpiercer will eventually end up “somewhere” if not TNT.

I’m trying to get an answer on that. But that entire fourth season is in the can and that’s going to end up somewhere.

Stranger Things

According to a new report from Jeff Sneider’s The InSneider newsletter (via Coming Soon), Frank Darabont is in talks to direct two episodes of Stranger Things’ final season.

La Brea

An “old colleague” of Gavin’s is found hiding in a secret military base in the synopsis for “Maya,” the January 23 episode of La Brea.

As Gavin and Sam search for a secret military base, they’re surprised by an old colleague of Gavin’s who just may hold the clues to finding Eve. When Ty and Sam try to figure out how to bring their friends home, Ty becomes sidetracked as he confronts his demons from his past.

[Spoiler TV]

Doctor Who

Millie Gibson discusses who she’d invite aboard the TARDIS in a new Doctor Who featurette.

Get to Know Millie Gibson | The Church on Ruby Road | Doctor Who Get to Know Millie Gibson | The Church on Ruby Road | Doctor Who

What If…?

Finally, Marvel has released a holiday-themed poster for the new season of What If…?

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.