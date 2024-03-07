Jaguar Is Killing Its Petrol Cars to Make Room for an All-EV Lineup

As far as legacy automakers go, Jaguar was relatively early to the electric vehicle game with the I-Pace. It was never a big seller, but it did exist. And the I-Pace was just the first step toward Jaguar going all-electric. Instead of continuing production of the rest of its lineup until the new EVs are ready, though, Joe Eberhardt, president and CEO of JLR North America, told Road & Track that the British automaker plans to go ahead and kill off its entire gas-powered lineup.

Speaking to the magazine, Eberhardt said:

The majority of our products cease production in June, but they will be on sale for a much longer time. We will have a production schedule that enables us to have a continuous supply of vehicles until the new cars come … We’re trying to time it so we have enough volume to take us through to the launch of the new product and have a clean handover. Whether it will be as perfectly planned as that, we’ll see – maybe we’ll sell out more quickly, or maybe it will take a little longer to sell through the current inventory. But the plan is to sunset the current product portfolio and then launch the new ones.

So if, for whatever reason, you want a new Jaguar XF after production ends in June, it sounds like there will be enough of a supply on hand to make that possible. You may just end up driving home in a car that was built months earlier. That’s certainly not the end of the world, and depending on what demand looks like, you could end up getting a pretty good deal, too. You just might not be able to enjoy the new car smell for as long as you would have if it had been fresh off the production line.

Currently, Jaguar has plans for three new EVs to replace its aging lineup. The first will be a four-door grand tourer that will likely cost about $US125,000. It’s set to be revealed later this year and go on sale in early 2025. Later that year, it will begin selling a second EV, with the third finally arriving in 2026. Jaguar has kept the details on those cars close to the chest, but it did say the upcoming GT will be the most powerful car it has ever produced. So expect a minimum of 576 hp, with a power figure in the 600-range being a bit more likely.

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.