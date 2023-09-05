MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Beetlejuice 2, Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and More

Dan Aykroyd arrives in a new clip from R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town. A new Nun II clip teases Valak’s frightful return. Plus, confirmation of My Adventures With Superman’s season 2 renewal, and what’s coming on Invasion. Spoilers, away!

Beetlejuice 2

During a recent interview with The Wrap, cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos described Beetlejuice 2 as “a story about a family” that explores “the intricacies of the human condition.”

At its heart, Beetlejuice [2] is a story about a family. And now it’s 30 years later, and what are the intricacies and the human condition in keeping a family together all that time set in the craziest world possible? That’s why I choose projects. That human connection for me is always at the forefront.

Saw X

Coming Soon has a Saw X poster fit for an episode of Concentration.

Zombie Town

Dan Aykroyd makes the most dramatic entrance of his entire career in a clip from R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town.

The Nun 2

Elsewhere, Valak frightens a bullied student in a new clip from The Nun 2.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Daryl Dixon “washes ashore in France” in the synopsis for “Alouette,” the second episode of his new spinoff series at FX.

Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement.

Invasion

Meanwhile, “a game-changing discovery” could benefit Earth in the synopsis for “Fireworks,” this week’s episode of Invasion.

A game-changing discovery could finally give Earth an advantage. Aneesha finds it difficult to trust the Movement, despite needing their help.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Spoiler TV has photos from the first and second episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks’ upcoming fourth season. Click through to see the rest.

Krapopolis

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Stuperbowl,” the second episode of Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis. More at the link.

My Adventures With Superman

Finally, Adult Swim has confirmed a second season of My Adventures With Superman is officially in production.

Following the finale of My Adventures with Superman Season 1, here’s the on-air announcement that Season 2 is currently in production! pic.twitter.com/1JvHfu2ff5 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 1, 2023

