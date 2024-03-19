MORNING SPOILERS: Has the Next James Bond Been Found?

Benedict Wong teases his return to the MCU. Karen Gillain has hopes for the future of Jumanji. Get a look at the anime adaptation of Akira Toriyama’s Sand Land. Plus, Warner Bros. wants to make Dr. Seuss strike again with a new Cat in the Hat movie. Spoilers get!

James Bond

British tabloid The Sun alleges that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been formally offered the role of James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig in the role.

Save the Green Planet!

According to the InSneider newsletter, Jesse Plemons is in talks to star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming remake of Save the Green Planet!

The Cat in the Hat

Deadline also reports Bill Hader, Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry and Paula Pell will lend their voices to the animated Cat in the Hat movie in development at Warner Bros.

Prophet

In a recent Tweet, Rob Liefield confirmed Jake Gyllenhaal is no longer involved in the film adaptation of Prophet, but wishes “him all the best” on his Roadhouse remake.

Folks ask me about the PROPHET film and while the movie is still moving forward, I can confirm it is no longer with Jake Gyllenhaal’s involvement. Wishing him all the best with Roadhouse and his future projects. — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 18, 2024

Nova

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Marvel Studios’ Brad Winderbaum confirmed the company is now in “early development” on a Nova movie.

We love Nova. We are in really early development on Nova. We have a new system behind-the-scenes at Marvel Studios. We’re more like a traditional studio now. We’re developing more than we actually will produce. There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too. I hope it gets to the screen. The world is always chaos. There’s always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen but I would love to see a Nova show, one day.

Strange Academy

Relatedly, Benedict Wong stated “something’s looming” when asked if his character, Wong, was due to return to the MCU anytime soon.

I can’t really say. It’s been awhile. Something’s looming. Something’s looming.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Meanwhile, Jennifer Love Hewitt answered “I can’t confirm but I won’t deny” when asked if she’ll return for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Faces of Death

Barbie Ferreira additionally revealed to Collider the upcoming Faces of Death remake will concern “a content moderator” who finds some “alarming” videos online.

So in this movie, Faces of Death exists in the universe, but we’re obviously not recreating it frame-to-frame because that would be, like, animal gore, which no one wants to see that. But it’s a contemporary take on it. I play a young woman who is a content moderator and I start seeing some videos that are alarming , and then the story goes on. Faces of Death, I’ve seen it many times now in the movie and on YouTube. It’s gonna be really fun. It’s an interesting way to go about it because it’s not a ‘remake,’ per se, but it is a reimagining of it in the universe. It’s super scary, and it’s a cool, fresh take on horror movies right now. It’s scary as hell, though.

Jumanji 4

Elsewhere, Karen Gillen stated she hasn’t “heard anything” about a fourth Jumanji movie “other than the fact we will be doing it at some point.”

… I don’t know. I’m sure it’s tricky to wrangle everyone’s schedules, but I haven’t heard anything about it other than the fact that we will be doing it at some point. So we’re all so enthusiastic about it. We all love working on those films, and it’s just a matter of when.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2

In another new interview with Comic Book, Christopher Robin actor Scott Chambers revealed the first Blood & Honey has been retconned to be “a movie within the second movie.”

Well, it wasn’t really my idea [to return]. So basically Rhys [Frake-Waterfield] set the sequel. So the sequel, he wanted new designs and all this kind of stuff, so the first movie ends up being a movie within the second movie. And he was like, ‘Well, I’m going to need a new Christopher Robin.’ And he’s been with me on my acting journey from the beginning, and he’s always been really nice about it and positive and all that.

Boy Kills World

The Hollywood Handle has four new character posters for Boy Kills World.

Character posters for ‘BOY KILLS WORLD.’



Releasing in theaters on April 26. pic.twitter.com/6bwyWIk8xh — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 18, 2024

Saving Bikini Bottom The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Netflix has also released a poster for its upcoming Spongebob spinoff movie starring Sandy Cheeks.

SAVING BIKINI BOTTOM: THE SANDY CHEEKS MOVIE will debut on Netflix in Summer 2024. pic.twitter.com/SuLYaRSctJ — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 18, 2024

Late Night With the Devil

A seance goes poorly — or very well, depending on your point of view — in a new clip from Late Night With the Devil.

Late Night With the Devil – Official Clip “An Unmarried Man With a Wedding Ring” | HD | IFC Films Late Night With the Devil – Official Clip “An Unmarried Man With a Wedding Ring” | HD | IFC Films

The King Tide

A child with healing powers washes up on the beach of an island community in the trailer for The King Tide, opening in Canadian theaters this April 26.

THE KING TIDE Trailer 4K (2024) | Alix West Lefler, Clayne Crawford | Thriller, Mystery, Drama THE KING TIDE Trailer 4K (2024) | Alix West Lefler, Clayne Crawford | Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Constellation

Jo “tries to reunite with her daughter” in a short synopsis for “Through the Looking Glass,” the seventh episode of Constellation.

Lost and alone in the woods, Jo desperately tries to reunite with her daughter.

Resident Alien

Meanwhile, Harry “hits rock bottom” in the synopsis for “Bye Bye Birdie,” this week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Harry hits rock bottom; Kate begins seeing the truth; Mike helps Liv face her greatest fear.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

A dust storm causes a radish shortage in the trailer for the second season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Sand Land: The Series

Finally, Disney+ has released a trailer for its new series based on Akira Toriyama’s Sand Land.

鳥山明原作『SAND LAND: THE SERIES』｜本予告｜世界の映画祭で絶賛された冒険ファンタジー超大作が待望のシリーズ化｜Disney+ (ディズニープラス） 鳥山明原作『SAND LAND: THE SERIES』｜本予告｜世界の映画祭で絶賛された冒険ファンタジー超大作が待望のシリーズ化｜Disney+ (ディズニープラス）

