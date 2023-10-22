MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Godzilla: Minus One and More

Get another new look at Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving. Hear a song from the Bollywood take on Archie Comics. A new featurette goes behind the scenes on the Hunger Games prequel. Plus, more footage from Poor Things, and when to expect the return of Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Spoilers, away!
Bond 26
During his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matthew Vaughn confirmed he’s not directing the next James Bond movie.
Godzilla Minus One
Toho has released a great new TV spot for Godzilla Minus One.
Thanksgiving
Sony has additionally released a new TV spot for Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving.
The Archies
A full song from Netflix’s Bollywood film adaptation of Riverdale is now online.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
A new Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes featurette discusses Snow’s secret origins.
Poor Things
Elsewhere, Emma Stone discusses her character, Bella Baxter, in a new featurette for Poor Things.
The Three Musketeers: Milady
Eva Green, François Civil, Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris, Pio Marmaï and Lyna Khoudri return for The Three Musketeers: Milady, the sequel to this years’s The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan.
There’s Something in the Barn
Disgruntled elves come for Martin Starr’s family in the latest trailer for There’s Something in the Barn.
Soul Mates
Neal McDonough hosts a deadly version of The Dating Game in a new trailer for Soul Mates, opening in select theaters today.
Aqua Teen Hunger Force
Aqua Teen Hunger Force will return for a new season this November 26.
Quantum Leap
Finally, according to Quantum Leap co-showrunner Martin Gero, Eliza Taylor’s new season regular character, Hannah Carson, is not a time traveller.
I think you get to see a different dimension of [Eliza] than her character on The 100. She is phenomenal, but she is not a time traveler.
[TV Line]
Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.