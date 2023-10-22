MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Godzilla: Minus One and More

Get another new look at Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving. Hear a song from the Bollywood take on Archie Comics. A new featurette goes behind the scenes on the Hunger Games prequel. Plus, more footage from Poor Things, and when to expect the return of Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Spoilers, away!

Bond 26

During his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matthew Vaughn confirmed he’s not directing the next James Bond movie.

Matthew Vaughn is not directing a James Bond film because the powers that be “are not keen” on him.



Watch our full chat: https://t.co/Ok9vrPtwdv pic.twitter.com/DIpjM89cKS — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) October 19, 2023

Godzilla Minus One

Toho has released a great new TV spot for Godzilla Minus One.

新映像【対ゴジラ篇】映画『ゴジラ-1.0』《2023年11月3日劇場公開》 新映像【対ゴジラ篇】映画『ゴジラ-1.0』《2023年11月3日劇場公開》

Thanksgiving

Sony has additionally released a new TV spot for Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving.

A new American horror legend emerges. 🪓



Take a seat at John Carver’s table in #ThanksgivingMovie – exclusively in movie theaters November 17. pic.twitter.com/hq8aijYf5t — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) October 19, 2023

The Archies

A full song from Netflix’s Bollywood film adaptation of Riverdale is now online.

Sunoh | The Archies | Zoya Akhtar | Agastya, Dot., Khushi, Mihir, Suhana, Vedang, Yuvraj | Ankur T Sunoh | The Archies | Zoya Akhtar | Agastya, Dot., Khushi, Mihir, Suhana, Vedang, Yuvraj | Ankur T

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

A new Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes featurette discusses Snow’s secret origins.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) Special Feature ‘Welcome Back to Panem’ The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) Special Feature ‘Welcome Back to Panem’

Poor Things

Elsewhere, Emma Stone discusses her character, Bella Baxter, in a new featurette for Poor Things.

POOR THINGS | Extended Look Trailer | Searchlight Pictures POOR THINGS | Extended Look Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

The Three Musketeers: Milady

Eva Green, François Civil, Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris, Pio Marmaï and Lyna Khoudri return for The Three Musketeers: Milady, the sequel to this years’s The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan.

THE THREE MUSKETEERS 2: MILADY Trailer (2023) Eva Green THE THREE MUSKETEERS 2: MILADY Trailer (2023) Eva Green

There’s Something in the Barn

Disgruntled elves come for Martin Starr’s family in the latest trailer for There’s Something in the Barn.

There’s Something in the Barn (2023) Exclusive Trailer – Christmas Horror Movie There’s Something in the Barn (2023) Exclusive Trailer – Christmas Horror Movie

Soul Mates

Neal McDonough hosts a deadly version of The Dating Game in a new trailer for Soul Mates, opening in select theaters today.

Soul Mates (2023) Exclusive Teaser – Horror Movie in Theaters October 20th Soul Mates (2023) Exclusive Teaser – Horror Movie in Theaters October 20th

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Aqua Teen Hunger Force will return for a new season this November 26.

Let’s get fit. New episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force premiere 11/26 @ 11:30 pm pic.twitter.com/c8W7wfCzRB — adult swim (@adultswim) October 19, 2023

Quantum Leap

Finally, according to Quantum Leap co-showrunner Martin Gero, Eliza Taylor’s new season regular character, Hannah Carson, is not a time traveller.

I think you get to see a different dimension of [Eliza] than her character on The 100. She is phenomenal, but she is not a time traveler.

[TV Line]

