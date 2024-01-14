The First Trailer for Netflix’s 3 Body Problem Presents a Haunting Dystopia

Here’s your first look at Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss next show 3 Body Problem in collaboration with True Blood writer Alexander Woo, based on Liu Cixin’s lauded sci-fi novel. The trailer for the film starring Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, and Eiza González—among a star-studded ensemble was unveiled at tech convention CES.

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s prophetic looking grim sci-fi thriller here:

“What we are hoping to do is to convey the experience — if not necessarily the exact details — of the novel onto the screen. What stayed, we hope, is the sense of wonderment and the sense of scope, of scale, where the problems are no longer just the problems of an individual or even a nation, but of an entire species.” shared Alexander Woo, Co-Creator, Executive Producer at CES.

About the film: A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history. The series stars (in alpha order) Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce.

Watch 3 Body Problem on Netflix on March 21.

