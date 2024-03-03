MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Godzilla x Kong, and More

Get a creepy first look at Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-Ho’s Parasyte adaptation. Harvey Guillen talks “voicing” Odie in the new Garfield. Plus, another new look at The First Omen, and Imaginary celebrates making it past leap day with new footage. Spoilers get!

The Garfield Movie

Despite being hired to “voice” the character, Harvey Guillen confirmed to Comic Book that Odie does not speak in The Garfield Movie.

That was my first thing. ‘Excuse me. Sorry.’ When they asked me to do Odie, it was shortly after Puss in Boots had come out and they said, ‘We love what you did with Perrito, and he’s so sweet and kind, and the way he does everything.’ I was like, ‘Oh, thank you.’ And they’re like, ‘We’d love for you to be Odie.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, doesn’t Odie not talk?’ ‘Exactly.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ He said, ‘We would love for you to convey every kind of emotion that the character would have without saying a word.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ He’s like, ‘We know you can do it because we can do it with words, some are your side already on Puss in Boots, but imagine if you took the words out, and then you just did it without words.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, yes, yes, I hear you.’ And it was a challenge and I loved it because it’s so different. Now it’s just different from Perrito, different from Gabo [from Wish], from Nightwing [from Harley Quinn], all the voice characters that I’ve played so far, it’s different from all of them. And I like to say we’re not playing the same note over and over. And so it was nice and I think people are going to really enjoy it.

The First Omen

Total Film (via Games Radar) has a new image of Nell Tiger Free in The First Omen.

Photo: 20th Century Studios

The Strangers: Chapter 1

Bloody-Disgusting also has a poster for The Strangers: Chapter 1 ahead of tomorrow’s trailer.

The official trailer for Renny Harlin’s The Strangers: Chapter 1 will be released TOMORROW. Enjoy a new poster while you wait… pic.twitter.com/xTGphdLLuc — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) February 29, 2024

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Meanwhile, Toho has released its very own trailer for Godzilla x King: The New Empire.

Ultraman: Rising

Netflix additionally has a poster for its new animated Ultraman movie available to stream this June 14.

Photo: Netflix

Sting

Our hero, Charlotte, is oblivious to her pet spider’s murderous ways in a new clip from Sting.

STING | “What The Hell” Exclusive Clip | In Theaters Everywhere April 12

Imaginary

Chauncey celebrates Leap Day in a new TV spot for Imaginary.

Imaginary (2024) – The Dark Truth About Leap Days

Teacup

Variety now reports Scott Speedman will star alongside Yvonne Strahovski in Teacup, the upcoming TV series based on Robert McCammon’s alien bounty hunter novel, Stinger. Speedman is said to play Strahovski’s husband, James Chenoweth.

Parasyte: The Grey

Netflix has released a motion poster for its new Parasyte series from Train to Busan director, Yeon Sang-Ho.

The Completely Made-Up Misadventures of Dick Turpin

Finally, Apple TV+ has released a behind-the-scenes featurette on its new comedy-fantasy series about the legendary highwayman, Dick Turpin.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin — An Inside Look | Apple TV+

