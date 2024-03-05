MORNING SPOILERS: We Finally Know When to Expect House of the Dragon Season 2

Superman has found its latest Perry White. Rebecca Ferguson is teaming up with Chris Pratt for Timur Bekmambetov’s new sci-fi movie. Get a look at Fallout’s retro world in three new posts. Plus, what’s coming on the next episode of Halo. To me, my spoilers!

Superman

THR reports Wendell Pierce (The Wire) has joined the cast of James Gunn’s Superman as the Daily Planet’s editor-in-chief, Perry White.

Mercy

According to Deadline, Rebecca Ferguson and Chris Pratt are attached to star in Mercy, a new sci-fi thriller from director Timur Bekmambetov (Night Watch, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) at Amazon MGM Studios. Based on a script by Marco van Belle, the story concerns “a detective (Chris Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence” sometime “in the near future when capital crime has increased.”

The Unknown

Bloody-Disgusting also reports a horror film based on Glasgow’s ill-fated, A.I. scripted “Willy Wonka Experience” is now in development at Kaledonia Pictures. The story is said to follow “a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands–where an unknowable evil awaits them.”

Humane

Coming Soon reports Shudder and IFC Films have acquired the distribution rights to Caitlin Cronenberg’s debut film, Humane. Starring Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire and Peter Gallagher, the story, said to take place over a single day, is set “mere months after a global ecological collapse has forced world leaders to take extreme measures to reduce the earth’s population. In a wealthy enclave, a recently retired newsman has invited his grown children to dinner to announce his intentions to enlist in the nation’s new euthanasia program. But when the father’s plan goes horribly awry, tensions flare and chaos erupts among his children.”

Kung Fu Panda 4

Po instigates a bar fight in a new clip from Kung Fu Panda 4.

I’m Only Hungry for VENGEANCE! Po & Zhen’s Tavern Brawl | KUNG FU PANDA 4 I’m Only Hungry for VENGEANCE! Po & Zhen’s Tavern Brawl | KUNG FU PANDA 4

The Garfield Movie

Garfield’s estranged father drags him down into the criminal underworld in the latest trailer for The Garfield Movie, starring the voices of Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Nicholas Hoult as Jon Arbuckle.

THE GARFIELD MOVIE – New Trailer (HD) THE GARFIELD MOVIE – New Trailer (HD)

Snow White and the Seven Samurai

Elsewhere, a left-for-dead Snow White is trained by an “elite group of female samurai” to enact revenge against her wicked stepmother in the trailer for Snow White and the Seven Samurai.

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN SAMURAI TRAILER SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN SAMURAI TRAILER

The Complex Forms

We also have a trailer for The Complex Forms, an Italian sci-fi film in which strangers find themselves trapped in limbo.

THE COMPLEX FORMS | OFFICIAL TRAILER THE COMPLEX FORMS | OFFICIAL TRAILER

House of the Dragon

Speaking at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference, Warner Bros’ Streaming and Gaming executive J.B. Perrette confirmed that House of the Dragon season 2 will begin airing in June 2024. [Variety]

Fallout

Rotten Tomatoes has three new posters for Amazon’s Fallout TV series.

Halo

Spoiler TV additionally has three photos from “Onyx,” this week’s new episode of Halo.

Interview With the Vampire

Finally, Claudia interrogates Louis in a new clip from the second season of Interview With the Vampire.

The Reticent Vampire of the 9th Arrondissement | Interview with the Vampire S2 | Premieres May 12 The Reticent Vampire of the 9th Arrondissement | Interview with the Vampire S2 | Premieres May 12

