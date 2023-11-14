MORNING SPOILERS: The He-Man Movie Might Be Close to Finding a New Home

Godzilla looms large in a tense new clip from Minus One. Meet Chris Pratt’s Garfield, who sounds an awful lot like Chris Pratt’s Mario, among other Chris Pratts. A Voyager icon reconfirms their return for Star Trek Prodigy. Plus, Doctor Who adds another mystery guest star. Spoilers, away!
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Variety reports that Amazon might scoop up Netflix’s scrapped live-action Masters of the Universe movie with Adam and Aaron Nee, after the streamer pulled out of the film this past summer.
Godzilla Minus One
Godzilla is unfazed by a machine gun-mounted tugboat in a new clip from Godzilla Minus One.
Alien Apocalypse
Nanite swarms from Proxima b attack Earth in the trailer for Alien Apocalypse, starring Michael Paré, Paul Logan, Christina Rose and Luke Stratte-McClure.
Garfield the Movie
Garfield meets his estranged father in the trailer for Garfield the Movie, starring the voices of Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Ving Rhames.
The Sacrifice Game
Satan-worshippers crash a boarding school’s Christmas party in the trailer for Jenn Wexler’s The Sacrifice Game, available to stream on Shudder this December 8.
Doctor Who
The BBC has our first look at Nicola Coughlan’s undisclosed Doctor Who character set to appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor next year.
Wednesday
Deadline reports the Netflix series is eying a spring 2024 filming start for season 2, and will shoot in Ireland over season 1’s Romania.
Star Trek: Prodigy
Robert Picardo confirmed he’s set to reprise his role as the the Emergency Hologram Doctor in the second season of Star Trek: Prodigy on Twitter.
My Adventures With Superman
Jack Quaid additionally revealed he’s already finished recording a second season of My Adventures With Superman.
Shining Vale
Finally, Pat’s baby wants out in the trailer for this week’s episode of Shining Vale.
