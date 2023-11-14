MORNING SPOILERS: The He-Man Movie Might Be Close to Finding a New Home

Godzilla looms large in a tense new clip from Minus One. Meet Chris Pratt’s Garfield, who sounds an awful lot like Chris Pratt’s Mario, among other Chris Pratts. A Voyager icon reconfirms their return for Star Trek Prodigy. Plus, Doctor Who adds another mystery guest star. Spoilers, away!

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Variety reports that Amazon might scoop up Netflix’s scrapped live-action Masters of the Universe movie with Adam and Aaron Nee, after the streamer pulled out of the film this past summer.

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla is unfazed by a machine gun-mounted tugboat in a new clip from Godzilla Minus One.

Godzilla Minus One Exclusive Movie Clip – Boat Attack (2023) Godzilla Minus One Exclusive Movie Clip – Boat Attack (2023)

Alien Apocalypse

Nanite swarms from Proxima b attack Earth in the trailer for Alien Apocalypse, starring Michael Paré, Paul Logan, Christina Rose and Luke Stratte-McClure.

Official Alien Apocalypse Trailer Official Alien Apocalypse Trailer

Garfield the Movie

Garfield meets his estranged father in the trailer for Garfield the Movie, starring the voices of Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Ving Rhames.

THE GARFIELD MOVIE – Official Trailer (HD) THE GARFIELD MOVIE – Official Trailer (HD)

The Sacrifice Game

Satan-worshippers crash a boarding school’s Christmas party in the trailer for Jenn Wexler’s The Sacrifice Game, available to stream on Shudder this December 8.

The Sacrifice Game | Official Trailer | Coming to Shudder The Sacrifice Game | Official Trailer | Coming to Shudder

Doctor Who

The BBC has our first look at Nicola Coughlan’s undisclosed Doctor Who character set to appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor next year.



Wednesday

Deadline reports the Netflix series is eying a spring 2024 filming start for season 2, and will shoot in Ireland over season 1’s Romania.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Robert Picardo confirmed he’s set to reprise his role as the the Emergency Hologram Doctor in the second season of Star Trek: Prodigy on Twitter.

Now that our strike has ended, I am pleased to confirm that I will be on season 2 of #StarTrekProdigy , which has found a new home on ⁦@netflix⁩ . https://t.co/Q9VFVm4zG7 — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) November 10, 2023

My Adventures With Superman

Jack Quaid additionally revealed he’s already finished recording a second season of My Adventures With Superman.

Couldn’t have been happier with the response to #MyAdventuresWithSuperman. Thank you to everyone who watched it. It was an absolute DREAM to voice this character. We have already have a season 2 in the can, so get ready for more at some point! @Superman @DCOfficial @jakewyattriot pic.twitter.com/ABHM1QNZlD — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 11, 2023

Shining Vale

Finally, Pat’s baby wants out in the trailer for this week’s episode of Shining Vale.

Shining Vale | ‘Chapter 14: What’s the Matter with Sandy?’ Ep. 6 Preview | Season 2 Shining Vale | ‘Chapter 14: What’s the Matter with Sandy?’ Ep. 6 Preview | Season 2

