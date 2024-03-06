MORNING SPOILERS: Furiosa Gives Us a Look at Chris Hemsworth’s Demented Villain

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon cast keeps expanding. Get a sneak peek at Monsters at Work season two. MaXXXine finds itself a new release date. Plus, what’s coming on Ghosts and Resident Alien. Spoilers, away!

How to Train Your Dragon

THR reports Ruth Codd (Fall of the House of Usher) has joined the cast of Universal’s live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake as Phlegma the Fierce.

Minecraft

During a recent interview with Variety, Jack Black revealed he sings a duet with Danielle Brooks on the Minecraft movie soundtrack.

I love Danielle Brooks. I’ve been a fan of hers ever since I first saw her on Orange Is the New Black and she’s just been killing it in her career. And the fact that we’re working together on Minecraft is mind blowing. And we’ve been having a ball in New Zealand, and I’m so proud of her going to the Oscars…I always tell her, ‘You’re the class of the cast’ and she’s crushing it and can’t wait for you to see the movie.

MaXXXine

Coming Soon reports the third installment of Ti West’s X trilogy is now scheduled for a July 5, 2024 theatrical release date.

Furiosa

Chris Hemsworth shared a new image of his Furiosa character, Warlord Dementus, on Twitter.

Infested

Shudder has released a trailer for Infested, the upcoming killer spider movie that landed director Sébastien Vaniček a job helming the next Evil Dead movie.

Infested | Official Trailer | Shudder Infested | Official Trailer | Shudder

The Wild Robot

A shipwrecked robot communes with nature in the trailer for The Wild Robot, the upcoming animated film adaptation of Peter Brown’s popular picture book.

THE WILD ROBOT | Official Trailer THE WILD ROBOT | Official Trailer

Outlander

Tobias Menzies confirmed he does not appear in the final season of Outlander during a recent interview with TV Line.

What am I allowed to say? It would be great. [But] no, you will not see me.

Ghosts

Spoiler TV has photos from “Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave” — this week’s episode of Ghosts. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: CBS

Photo: CBS

Monsters at Work

A monster who dreamt of frightening children struggles to accept his job as a jokester in the trailer for the second season of Monsters at Work.

Monsters at Work: Season 2 – Exclusive Trailer (2024) Ben Feldman, Billy Crystal, John Goodman Monsters at Work: Season 2 – Exclusive Trailer (2024) Ben Feldman, Billy Crystal, John Goodman

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry faces eviction from an intergalactic housing council in a clip from this week’s episode of Resident Alien.

SNEAK PEEK: Harry Gets A Visit From The Galaxy’s Housing Council | Resident Alien (S3 E4) | SYFY SNEAK PEEK: Harry Gets A Visit From The Galaxy’s Housing Council | Resident Alien (S3 E4) | SYFY

