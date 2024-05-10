Furiosa’s Latest Trailer Rewinds Through the Wasteland

Almost a decade has passed since we last visited George Miller’s Wasteland and now it’s almost time to return. In just two short weeks, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, will be here and it’ll be a lovely day indeed.

Tickets just went on sale for the film and to celebrate, Warner Bros. released a brand new trailer filled with new action scenes, new vehicles, and a stylish rewind to remind you what’s at stake in the film. Check out the clip right here.

This new phase of marketing is touting an epic “Battle for the Wasteland” in the film which, having seen it, is the most revealing statement yet. Because yes, Furiosa is obviously a story about a young woman’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) hellish life in this world, alongside a massive war between leaders—Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus and Lachy Hulme’s Immortal Joe among them—which allows for all manner of madness. The film is truly about both this one incredible character, as well as this larger, expansive world. And honestly, I’m not sure the world is ready for the spinning weapon at the back of the War Rig or Dementus’ six-wheel monster truck. It’s all truly awesome.

We’ll have much more on Furiosa in the coming weeks including interviews with George Miller himself and stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. The film is in theaters May 24. Did you get your tickets yet?

