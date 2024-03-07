Optus Just Dropped a New 5G Modem: What’s the Best Plan for It?

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

From this month onwards, all of Optus’ 5G home internet plans now come with a shiny new modem. This upgraded networking gear promises to lap its predecessor in speeds with support for as many as 128 connected devices. It’ll even support Wi-Fi 7 later in the year. Once that happens, the Optus Ultra Wifi 5G modem be able to offer network speeds of up to 46Gbps.

If that sounds like a solid alternative to the NBN to you, here’s a quick snapshot of your options when it comes to plans that come with the new Optus Ultra WiFi 5G modem.

Our pick of the lot here is the Optus Plus Entertainer Superfast 5G home internet plan. Optus is one of only a few 5G home internet providers that offer plans with uncapped speeds. These plans tend to be a bit more expensive, but if you’re after a wireless broadband plan that can deliver a similar level of hustle as the fastest NBN speed tiers then this might be a cheaper option in the long run.

This plan comes with unlimited data, typical evening speeds of 240Mbps and upload speeds of up to 20Mbps. It also includes a free Basic subscription to Netflix plus a $20 per month discount that lasts for the first six months. During that honeymoon period, you’re paying $79 per month. After that, the price goes up to $99 per month. This offer ends on 27 March 2024.

For a sense of how the Optus Plus Entertainer Superfast 5G compares to the rest of the market, check out the widget below for a snapshot of the fastest 5G home internet plans.

While the Optus is our favourite for overall value, those seeking faster speeds shouldn’t look past Telstra’s take on 5G Home Internet. This 1TB plan comes with maximum download speeds of around 548Mbps and upload speeds of 52Mbps. You’ll also get the first month for free.

For a sense of how a high-speed NBN plan around this price point compares when it comes to price and speeds, check out the widget below.

