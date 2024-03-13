These Are the Cheapest 5G Mobile Plans Available Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Accessing the various 5G mobile networks in Australia used to cost extra, but these days you can find it for cheap. More and more smaller providers have been gaining access to the 5G networks of Telstra, Vodafone and Optus, which means its easier than ever to find a 5G plan. Compared to those parent networks, these MVNO plans are much cheaper.

Before you pick up any of these SIM-only plans, you’ll need a 5G-capable handset and you’ll need to be somewhere with good coverage.

Here are the cheapest 5G mobile plans that are currently available in Australia.

The best 5G mobile plans under $30 per month

For the outright cheapest 5G plans, both Optus and Telstra are running discounts across their respective starter packs. With Optus, you’ll pay $12 and recieve 60GB of data. This price and data cap will last for your first month, after which the price will increase to a standard $35 per month and then 40GB for the next two recharges. After those recharges expire, your data will roll back to 20GB.

As for Telstra, you can pick up its $35 starter kit for only $15, which includes a data cap of 15GB. This price only lasts for the first month of your plan, and will increase to the standard rate after that.

If you want a 5G mobile plan that’ll stay cheap for a longer period of time, then check out Moose Mobile. The provider is currently offering its 25GB plan for $14.80 per month for the first 12 months. After that first year elapses, you’ll be paying $24.80 per month.

In fact, Moose is offering an introductory discount across all of its mobile plans, which have some pretty solid dollar-to-data range. Within this price range, you can also grab a 40GB plan for $24.80 per month for the first 12 months, and then $29.80 per month thereafter. Moose’s SIM-only plans are powered by the Optus 5G mobile network.

If you don’t want to mess around with shifting prices, Belong is offering its 25GB plan for $29 per month, while Amaysim has a 32GB plan for $30 28-day per renewal. Belong is powered by the Telstra network and Amaysim uses the Optus network.

The best 5G mobile plans under $50 per month

Belong has a 40GB plan for a flat-rate of $35 per month and a 100GB plan for $45 per month, which are some solid dollar-to-data value. These plans both have download speeds capped at 150Mbps. If you exceed your data limit on Belong, you can keep going for no extra cost except your download speeds will be capped at 1Mbps.

Tangerine and NuMobile are both offering 50GB plans for $38 per month, which are powered by the Telstra 5G mobile network.

If you want a plan with the most data possible, without having to pay more than $50 per month, Moose Mobile is currently running an introductory offer where you can nab its 200GB plan for only $44.80 per month. This price will last for the first 12 months of your connection, before increasing to $54.80 per month after that.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to deal with changing prices and would prefer a plan that is always under $50, then Amaysim is your best option. The telco has a plan with a data allowance of 120GB, with a set rate of $50 per 28 day renewal.

If thats too much data for you, there’s always Amaysim‘s 80GB plan, which is priced at $40 per 28 day renewal.

Optus, Telstra and Vodafone are all running introductory offers where you can nab extra data for the first couple of months, although when compared to what MVNOs are offering, if you’re not interested in being on the parent network then you’re better off going with a smaller one.

The best 5G mobile plans over $50 per month

While most of the cheapest plans in the previous brackets lean more towards smaller providers, these larger mobile plans are where the parent networks get to shine.

Case in point? Optus is offering a huge 500GB SIM-only 5G plan for $69 per month. You’ll pay that amount for the first 12 months of your plan, before the price increases to $89 per month, which as far as large mobile plans go, still represents some of the best value available. For comparison, Optus’ standard $69 mobile plan only has a data cap of 220GB, while its $89 plan has a cap of 360GB.

Meanwhile, Vodafone is offering a 360GB plan for $69 per month. If you somehow manage to cap this data allowance, your download speeds will roll back to 2Mbps.

Image: Warner Bros.