Overwatch 2 Is Getting Rad D.Va Mech Skins Inspired by the New Porsche EV

For a long time licensing issues held Porsche back from being available in most video games, with the German brand being mostly relegated to the Need For Speed series. Thankfully in recent years Porsche has returned to games like Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo in a big way, and the company has expanded beyond racing games. A 930 Turbo was prominently used as the hero car in Cyberpunk 2077, and Porsche has released collaborations with Rocket League and Final Fantasy.

Today at South by Southwest, Porsche announced a new partnership with developer Activision Blizzard that’s bringing new cosmetic skins to Overwatch 2, an online first-person shooter with a cast of distinctive heroes. The first skins to be released will be for D.Va, one of the game’s most popular characters. In the game, D.Va is a South Korean eSports player who pilots an awesome mech, and this new skin makes her mech look like the Porsche Macan EV.

Photo: Porsche

In addition to smooth bodywork that would give somewhat of a Porsche vibe anyway, the mech has four-point light pods inspired by the Macan’s, a full-width “taillight” bar with the illuminated Porsche script, and the Porsche crest on the front. Other details include beige leather elements, air vents that look like the 911 Turbo’s, exposed mechanical parts painted yellow like Porsche’s brakes and suspension, and additional lighting elements.

D.Va herself gets a unique outfit as part of the skin, too. Her bomber jacket and shoes are finished in Porsche’s new Provence lavender colour, which debuted on the third-gen Panamera and was one of the press photo colours for the Macan and the Taycan facelift. She’s got Porsche driving gloves on, too. As part of the announcement, Porsche rolled out a life-size seven-foot-tall version of the mech at SXSW, where it’s on display alongside the Macan.

Additional renderings released by Porsche show alternate versions of the mech skin, with one inspired by a vintage 911 and the other taking after a Martini-liveried 917 race car. It’s unclear whether these will also be released (I’m keeping my fingers crossed), but Porsche says that when the collab launches this spring, there will be additional cosmetics and a skin for a second character.

Illustration: Porsche