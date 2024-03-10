Google Confirms the Follow-Up to One of Our Favourite Phones Ever

Google has confirmed the existence of the Pixel 8a in a not-very-exciting way, in fact, it was done quitely.

In Android 14’s ‘QPR1’ update, a new extension of battery stats was introduced. This extension was meant to show more information on charging cycle counts and manufacture. The feature completely disappeared in March for an undisclosed reason.

That is, until now. According to Google itself, the extra page that was meant to show more in-depth information on your phone battery was only ever meant to be a thing on future Pixel devices. It will likely be one of the at-launch features of this year’s slew of Pixel devices.

On the official Issue Tracker page of the extra page’s disappearance, a Google employee said “We only enable this page on Pixel 8a and beyond, so this is WAI (working as intended).” The employee marked the issue as ‘Won’t Fix (Intended Behaviour)’. That’s odd.

For a short time, Pixel users were treated to an insightful and genuinely useful breakdown of battery health. It seemed to work with current-generation devices, and it’s hard to not agree with other users in the Issue Tracker post, arguing for it to be put back in place.

“So, just to be clear, this page — which is working perfectly fine as is and actually brings considerable value to those who ideally want to keep their phones for more than 1 year — is being removed for no apparent reason other than ‘because we feel your old device doesn’t deserve this feature?’,” said one user.

I hope that Google does put this feature back in place, but for the moment, there you have it – the Pixel 8a has been confirmed. Naming convention-reliant, the Pixel 8a should be the follow-up to one of Gizmodo Australia’s favourite phones, the Pixel 7a. That phone launched in May 2023, at an extremely competitive $749 price point. In our review, we were astounded at its ability to keep up with the standard Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, which had launched in October 2022, at much more expensive price points.

We’re obviously very excited about the new device, and we’re expecting it to launch at Google I/O this year in May.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

