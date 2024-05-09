MORNING SPOILERS: Wednesday Season 2 Makes Some Big Cast Changes

Get a look at the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery. The Suicide Squad adds a new member in a new clip from My Adventures With Superman season 2. Plus, the final season of Snowpiercer gets a release date. Spoilers, away!

Black Cab

Screen Daily has our first look at Nick Frost in Black Cab, the supernatural horror film about a cab driver forced to drive down a haunted road.

Photo: Shudder

Despicable Me 4

Illumination has also released a new trailer for Despicable Me 4.

Despicable Me 4 | Official Trailer 2 Despicable Me 4 | Official Trailer 2

Crystal Lake

Contrary to recent rumors, Bloody-Disgusting reports A24 and Peacock are still moving forward with their Friday the 13th prequel series from Bryan Fuller.

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer’s fourth and final season is now scheduled to premiere on AMC and AMC+ Sunday, July 21 at 9PM ET/PT. [Deadline]

Doctor Who

During a recent interview with Den of Geek, Ncuti Gawa suggested the Doctor is slightly “scared” of his new companion, Ruby Sunday.

He’s scared of Ruby. I think he’s nervous about letting people into his life, who are the people that can challenge him. She might not scare him, but certainly he’s like, ‘I can’t mess around with you’ sort-of-thing.’

Star Trek: Discovery

Spoiler TV has photos from “Eriga,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Wednesday

A new video from Netflix reveals the second season of Wednesday will star Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Joanna Lumley, Christopher Lloyd, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Fred Armisen, Thandiwe Newton, Victor Dorobantu, Billie Piper, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Isaac Ordonez, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Frances O’Connor, Joonas Suotamo, Jamie McShane “and more.”

Wednesday: Season 2 | Cast Reveal | Netflix Wednesday: Season 2 | Cast Reveal | Netflix

My Adventures With Superman

Finally, Atomic Skull joins the Suicide Squad in a clip from the second season of My Adventures With Superman.

Season 2 Sneak Peek | My Adventures With Superman | adult swim Season 2 Sneak Peek | My Adventures With Superman | adult swim

