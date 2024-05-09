MORNING SPOILERS: Wednesday Season 2 Makes Some Big Cast Changes

Get a look at the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery. The Suicide Squad adds a new member in a new clip from My Adventures With Superman season 2. Plus, the final season of Snowpiercer gets a release date. Spoilers, away!
Black Cab
Screen Daily has our first look at Nick Frost in Black Cab, the supernatural horror film about a cab driver forced to drive down a haunted road.
Despicable Me 4
Illumination has also released a new trailer for Despicable Me 4.
Crystal Lake
Contrary to recent rumors, Bloody-Disgusting reports A24 and Peacock are still moving forward with their Friday the 13th prequel series from Bryan Fuller.
Snowpiercer
Snowpiercer’s fourth and final season is now scheduled to premiere on AMC and AMC+ Sunday, July 21 at 9PM ET/PT. [Deadline]
Doctor Who
During a recent interview with Den of Geek, Ncuti Gawa suggested the Doctor is slightly “scared” of his new companion, Ruby Sunday.
He’s scared of Ruby. I think he’s nervous about letting people into his life, who are the people that can challenge him. She might not scare him, but certainly he’s like, ‘I can’t mess around with you’ sort-of-thing.’
Star Trek: Discovery
Spoiler TV has photos from “Eriga,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Click through to see the rest.
Wednesday
A new video from Netflix reveals the second season of Wednesday will star Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Joanna Lumley, Christopher Lloyd, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Fred Armisen, Thandiwe Newton, Victor Dorobantu, Billie Piper, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Isaac Ordonez, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Frances O’Connor, Joonas Suotamo, Jamie McShane “and more.”
My Adventures With Superman
Finally, Atomic Skull joins the Suicide Squad in a clip from the second season of My Adventures With Superman.
