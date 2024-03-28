Remote Controlled Mini Tractor Pulls Are a Real Sport, and My Latest Obsession

Normally tractor pulls are events where ridiculously powerful purpose-built rigs tow special sleds down a 100-meter dirt track. As the weighted sled travels, the weight slides toward the front of the sled, increasing resistance until the tractor can’t pull it any further. These competitions are incredibly mechanically demanding, and some tractors have multiple motors and produce thousands of horsepower. Scaling this event down doesn’t sacrifice much of the excitement, as I learned when a video of remote controlled tractor pull competitions started popping up on my TikTok feed.

The specific video that sent me down the RC-truck-pulling rabbit hole has garnered over 4 million views on TikTok, which is an incredible audience for such a niche hobby. There’s even a National Radio Control Truck Pulling Association (NR/CTPA) that just hosted its 28th annual Spring Nationals at the Quality Inn in Montpelier, Ohio over the weekend.

I spoke with Mark Damewood, the Executive Board President of the NR/CTPA who shed some light on the history of this niche automotive sport. The NR/CTPA was founded in the ‘80s by a group of RC enthusiasts who saw a tractor pull and got inspired to scale down the sport without scaling down any of the fun. Damewood found his way into the sport in 2006. He and his father collected antique tractors, and when at an event they stumbled across a group of folks doing an RC tractor pull.

“I heard a weird sound in the corner and saw it was a local club doing an RC tractor pull event,” Damewood told me. “As soon as I saw it I knew I wanted to be a part of it, so I talked to the guys and made some vehicles and started pulling with some of the clubs.

“It’s the greatest family sport you’ve ever seen. Everybody is so friendly and helpful, and we always encourage kids to join us, it’s 100 percent family oriented. I’ve done 1/24 scale slot cars, 1/10 scale touring car races on carpet, but this small little segment of RC is just so cool.”

Image: NRCTPA

Damewood explained that there are mostly the same categories in RC truck pulling as there are in regular tractor pulling, ranging from $US89 kit-based classes to rigs that are powered by a chainsaw motor and are allowed to weigh up to 25 pounds. Damewood said that most of the tractor classes are electric, with a select few powered by nitro or gas. He said it’s not uncommon to have contestants from around 15 states across the country, and even some international contestants.

Now, racing remote controlled cars isn’t the sexiest hobby on Earth, and remote controlled tractor pulls are arguably even more dorky, but I ain’t gonna lie, it looks like a ton of fun. After speaking with Damewood, it seems like the sport is a supportive community of enthusiasts who are not only passionate about their sport but are passionate about encouraging new generations to pick up a remote and get to pulling. If you’re looking for a unique new hobby or want to find an unusual community of enthusiasts, check out remote control tractor pull clubs — you might just find your next favorite activity.

Image: NRCTPA