The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Subscribe

See the Captivating Winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards Contest

Isaac Schultz Avatar
Isaac Schultz
See the Captivating Winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards Contest

Each year, photographers across Britain—and, unknowingly, Britain’s wildlife— vie for the attention of the British Wildlife Photography Awards, a competition celebrating the Britain’s biodiversity. Only a handful of the 14,000-odd photos could be selected as honorees, with the grand prize winner taking home over $US6,000.

The photographs were submitted to 10 different categories: Animal Behaviour, Animal Portraits, Botanical Britain, Black & White, British Seasons, Coast & Marine, Habitat, Hidden Britain, Urban Wildlife, and Wild Woods. Click through to see all the winning shots.

“Spring’s Treasures”

Photo: © Jamie Smart / British Wildlife Photography Awards

A pheasant on a cold spring morning in Wales. This photo won the “11 and Under” category of the competition.

“Mother and Fawn”

Photo: © Felix Walker-Nix / British Wildlife Photography Awards

The winner of the “12-14 years” category was this photo of a Roe deer (C. capreolus) in the English woods.

“Running on Water”

Photo: © Max Wood / British Wildlife Photography Awards

The overall winner of the young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year award was this striking photo of a coot (F. atra) fleeing from a fight and taking off from a pond in Surrey.

“Squirrel Silhouette”

Photo: © Rosamund Macfarlane / British Wildlife Photography Awards

This photo of a red squirrel’s silhouette was the runner-up image in the “Black & White” category.

“Dancing in the Dark”

Photo: © Matthew Glover / British Wildlife Photography Awards

A pair of great crested grebes are in courtship in this runner-up photo in the “Animal Behavior” category.

“What’s All the Fuss About?”

Photo: © Will Palmer / British Wildlife Photography Awards

An walrus (O. rosmarus) happy lying on a slipway in North Yorkshire, England. The shot of the walrus—dubbed “Thor”—was taken at 2:28am local time, and was the runner-up in the “Urban Wildlife” category.

“Sunrise Hare”

Photo: © Spencer Burrows / British Wildlife Photography Awards

This head-on view of a hair was the runner-up in the “Animal Portraits” category.

“Rainbow at Dawn”

Photo: © Martin Stevens / British Wildlife Photography Awards

This shot of seaweed thriving under the surface of a rock pool was the runner-up in the “Botanical Britain” category.

“Fire in the Night”

Photo: © Dan Bolt / British Wildlife Photography Awards

These fireworks anemone were imaged with fluorescence photography, highlighting the remarkable arms of the organisms. The image was the runner-up in the “Coast & Marine” category.

“Into the Mist”

Photo: © Philip Selby / British Wildlife Photography Awards

Runner-up in the “Wild Woods” category was this mystical shot of Badbury Clump, a collection of beech trees and bluebells in Oxfordshire.

“Tiny Forest Balloons”

Photo: © Jason McCombe / British Wildlife Photography Awards

These slime moulds are minuscule. Their photo—composed of 160 individual images—won the “Botanical Britain” part of the contest.

“Daisy Danger”

Photo: © Lucien Harris / British Wildlife Photography Awards

Runner-up in the “Hidden Britain” category was this shot of a flower crab spider wrestling a bee on the underside of a daisy in Devon, England.

“The Crop Thief”

Photo: © Steven Allcock / British Wildlife Photography Awards

Runner-up in the “Habitat” category was this shot—“The Crop Thief”—showing a brown hare (L. europaeus) gnoshing on a crop in Nantwich Cheshire, England.

“Starling at Night”

Photo: © Mark Williams / British Wildlife Photography Awards

A starling in flight at night (that’s right!) won the “Animal Portraits” category.

“Raven Above Arran”

Photo: © Robin Dodd / British Wildlife Photography Awards

This shot of a raven aloft over the Isle of Arran, Scotland, won the competition’s “Black & White” category.

“Beech for the Sky”

Photo: © Graham Niven / British Wildlife Photography Awards

Winner of the “Wild Woods” category, this spellbinding shot looks up toward the highest heights of a beech tree grove in East Lothian, Scotland.

“Ocean Drifter”

Photo: © Ryan Stalker / British Wildlife Photography Awards

Behold, the overall winner of the competition: a shot of a socc—er, football—covered in goose barnacles on its underside. The barnacles are not native to the UK, indicating the long journey the ball has been on.

“Day Walker”

Photo: © Simon Withyman / British Wildlife Photography Awards

Foxes are a familiar sight in the UK, and this one—a female in Bristol—is no exception. The photographer captured the fox pacing a long a wall in an electricity substation, and the photo won the “Urban Wildlife” competition category.

“The Tightrope Walker”

Photo: © Daniel Valverde Fernandez / British Wildlife Photography Awards

It’s not quite a fox on a box, but it’ll do. This fox in Nottinghamshire’s Sherwood Pines Forest Park made its way onto a tree branch, making for a pretty composition in this competition winner for the “Habitat” category.

“Three Frogs in Amplexus”

Photo: © Ian Mason / British Wildlife Photography Awards

Several frogs’ heads poke out from a pond as males wrestle, competing for a female. This image won the competition’s “Animal Behavior” category.

“Three’s a Crowd”

Photo: © Ross Hoddinott / British Wildlife Photography Awards

The winner of the “Hidden Britain” category was this beautifully composed shot of common blue butterflies (P. icarus) in a field in Devon.

The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans

It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.