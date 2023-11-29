Pick the Best Image in This Nature Photography Contest

Online voting is now open for the People’s Choice Award winner in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, an annual competition developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. You can chose your favorite from among 25 shortlisted photos of the near-50,000 submitted to the competition. From mudskippers and bulrushes to lions and jellyfish, the natural world has something for everyone… and it’s up to you which gets the final say.

You can vote for a winner online or in person at the museum. See the impressive lineup here.

Photo: Andy Parkinson / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Two courting hares touch noses in the Monadhliath Mountains of Scotland.

Photo: Audun Rikardsen / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Two moon jellyfish swim under the vibrant blues and greens of the aurora borealis.

‘A Rare Sight’

Photo: Axel Gomille / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

An Ethiopian wolf—an exceedingly rare species of wild dog—takes a break near wildflowers in Bale Mountains National Park.

Photo: Ayala Fishaimer / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A young red fox takes a moment to study the shrew it just yanked out of the ground and threw into the air.

‘Bull In A Garbage Dump’

Photo: Brent Stirton / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A crop raiding bull elephant looks for food in a garbage dump in Sri Lanka.

Photo: Britta Jaschinski / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Coats made from big cat skins hang in Hamburg’s Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change.

Photo: Charles Davis / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A wood duck checks in on her chicks amid a snowstorm in Australia.

Photo: Claire Waring / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A macaque takes a sip out of a bottle in a pile meant to be recycled on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

Photo: Daniel Dencescu / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This stupefying shot captures a murmuration of starlings as they fly over Rome. In this moment, the murmuration took a shape reminiscent of a bird in flight.

Photo: Deena Sveinsson / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A snowshoe hare’s hind legs line up with its head in this fleeting moment, as the fluffy mammal prepares to take its next leap in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Photo: Dvir Barkay / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A pygmy round-eared bat returns to its nest, which is carved into the nest of a termite colony.

‘Incoming Cuckoo Wasp’

Photo: Frank Deschandol / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A parasitic cuckoo wasp approaches the clay burrow of a mason bee. The wasp carries a water droplet, which it uses along with its saliva to soften the clay to get at the burrow within. Once inside, the wasp lays its eggs and reseals the burrow; when the eggs hatch, the wasp progeny feeds on mason bee larvae.

Photo: Gerald Hinde / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A lion cub checks out the photographer in South Africa’s Greater Kruger National Park.

‘Swallow Over Meadow’

Photo: Hermann Hirsch/Jan Lessman / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A barn swallow seen from below, flying through a field of cornflowers.

‘Looking At Me, Looking At You’

Photo: John E. Marriott / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A grizzly bear looks uneasy as it’s captured in the photographer’s frame while salmon fishing in British Columbia’s Chilko River.

‘Missed Sip of Milk’

Photo: Karim Iliya / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A humpback whale calf missed capturing milk from its mother, and it here swirls aimlessly in the currents off French Polynesia.

‘The Grassland Geladas’

Photo: Marco Gaiotti / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Three geladas in Ethiopia’s Simien Mountains.

Photo: Mark Boyd / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Two lionesses groom a lion cub in their pride.

Photo: Matt Maran / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A red fox checks out a rubbish bin in London, England.

Photo: Nima Sarikhani / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A polar bear finds a surprising place to rest on a lopsided iceberg north of Svalbard.

Photo: Ofer Levy / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A mudskipper defends itself from a crab in Australia’s Roebuck Bay.

Photo: Roberto García-Roa / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A rescued chimpanzee in the Republic of Guinea’s Chimpanzee Conservation Center. The center houses chimpanzees that were sold as pets after their mothers were killed for bushmeat, according to the Natural History Museum.

Photo: Stefan Christmann / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

An Adélie penguin approaches an emperor penguin and its chick in Antarctica’s Atka Bay. The smaller penguins sometimes try to opportunistically steal food from the larger penguin species.

‘The Happy Turtle’

Photo: Tzahi Finkelstein / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A Balkan pond turtle looks up at a dragonfly balanced on the tip of its nose.

Photo: Uge Fuertes Sanz / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Bulrushes and aspen trees in Spain show the dazzling color palette of autumn.