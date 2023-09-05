Feast Your Eyes on a Selection of the Year’s Most Breathtaking Wildlife Photos

London’s Natural History Museum will reveal its Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit on October 13, featuring 100 images showcasing the biodiversity of our planet and how organisms interact. The chosen 100 images are the winners selected out of nearly 50,000 entries submitted from 95 different countries, according to a museum release.

“We are facing urgent biodiversity and climate crises, and photography is a powerful catalyst for change,” said Doug Gurr, the museum’s director, in the release. “The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition reveals some of nature’s most wondrous sights whilst offering hope and achievable actions visitors can take to help protect the natural world.”

The image above, for example, shows a deer shield mushroom—a wood-rotting fungus—spreading its spores. In the following pics you can check out some of the other highly commended images from the upcoming exhibition.

“Coral Connections”

Ghost gobies swim around the extending tendrils of a sea fan.

In this image—highly commended in the Under Water Category—several orange gobies blend in against the bright orange arms of a gorgonian sea fan. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.

“Mushroom Magic”

Spores swirl below the cap of a deer shield mushroom.

“Forest Rodeo”

A macaque clings to the back of a sika stag in Yakushima, Japan.

Male caques are known to leap onto deer’s backs on Yakushima, an island of Japan, in an attempt to mate with them, according to a Natural History Museum release accompanying the photo release. In this case, the macaque was female (and so was the deer), in what appears to have been a joy ride rather than an attempt at mating. This image was highly commended in the Behavior: Mammals category.

“The Vanishing Seal”

A Mediterranean monk seal, seen through the surface of the water.

This stunning shot shows the endangered Mediterranean monk seal off the coast of Greece. The animal is one of the rarest marine mammals in the world, according to NOAA, made rarer by hunting and human encroachment on its habitat. This photo was highly commended in the Natural Artistry category.

“Possum’s Midnight Snack”

A possum in Queensland chomps on a cicada, strewing bits of it on the windowsill.

Highly commended in the Urban Wildlife category, this image shows a brushtail possum in Australia eating a cicada. In the possum’s midriff one can see a young possum in its parent’s pouch.

“Race For Life”

A snow leopard pursuing a Pallas’ cat.

This action shot depicts a snow leopard hunting a Pallas’ cat in Gayi, Sichuan, China. Highly commended in the Behavior: Mammals category, it’s a rare shot of snow leopards hunting Pallas’ cats. Spoiler alert: this shot precedes the wild kitty getting caught (and presumably consumed) by the larger feline.

“Firebirds”

Storks making a happy hunting ground behind a controlled fire in Kenya.

This image was taken in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve, and shows a controlled fire on the park’s grasslands. In the background are two storks, searching for morsels to scavenge along the fire’s front lines.

“Fight to the Death”

An elephant struck by a train in Gabon.

A tragic scene unfolds in this shot, highly commended in the Photojournalism category. An elephant was hit by a train in Gabon’s Lopé National Park, shattering its hip. About 20 incidents occur between elephants and trains in the park each year, according to London’s Natural History Museum.

“Prize Catch”

A fisherman drags a sailfish across the beach.

Highly commended in the Oceans: The Bigger Picture category, this photo depicts a fisherman dragging a sailfish across the beach in Ecuador. In the fisherman’s other hand is a severed sailfish head.

“Snow Bison”

A large bison kicks up snow in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

This shot of a bison kicking up snow is highly commended in the contest’s Animal Portraits category. The snow covers some of the bison’s massive frame, but conveniently frame’s the animal’s distinctive horn and deep brown eye.

“War Cub”

A team opens up a crate containing a rescued tiger cub in Poznań, Poland.

This shot was selected to be highly commended in the Photojournalism section of the competition. A team from Polan’s Poznań Zoo are seen opening a crate containing a tiger cub rescued from Ukraine. Perhaps obviously, tigers are not native to Ukraine. But hundreds of the animals have been evacuated since Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022.

“The Face of the Persecuted”

A fox, likely wounded by dogs, peers out of its crate in a UK rehabilitation center.

This shot was selected to be highly commended in the Photojournalism section of the competition. The lurid image depicts a fox’s bloody face—injuries likely suffered by dogs unleashed by humans to ferret out the animal.

“The Catwalk”

A leopard staying dry above a river in Kenya.

Shashwat Harish spotted (no pun intended) this leopard in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve. The image was selected to be highly commended from the 11-14 Years section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

“Mason Bee at Work”

An industrious mason bee moves a piece of straw as it constructs its nest.

In this shot, a lone mason bee carries a piece of straw to add to its nest. This image was selected to be highly commended from the Behavior: Invertebrates section of the contest.

“Coot on Ice”

A coot scrambles across an icy surface with a loach in its mouth.

In this shot, a coot carries a loach—a small freshwater fish—across a frozen pond in Northeast China. This image was selected to be highly commended from the 10 Years and Under section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.