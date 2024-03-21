Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning, and a happy TGIF to you. Let’s get into the tech news.

1. Telstra appoints new group exec of networks and tech

Shailin Seghal has been appointed as Telstra’s new group executive of global networks and technology. Prior to this, Seghal led the telco’s applications and cloud engineering team. “In a world where demand for connectivity and data is accelerating, Shailin’s strong track record and experience will be invaluable in delivering our network ambitions,” Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said.

2. US taking on Apple

Apple is in major legal trouble. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and 16 state and district attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the iPhone maker. They accuse Apple of building a monopoly with the iPhone. The suit alleges Apple’s changes to its rules and high fees created a “degraded user experience.” Some of the practices cited included the iMessage green bubbles for non-iPhone users, the 30 per cent App Store fee, and privacy issues with the Apple Wallet. “This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets,” the company said in an emailed statement to Gizmodo.

3. UN adopts global AI standards

Reuters reports that the United Nations has adopted its first global resolution on AI standards, set to safeguard human rights, personal data, and monitor for risks. “Today, all 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly have spoken in one voice, and together, chosen to govern artificial intelligence rather than let it govern us,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

4. Microsoft pays out AI company

Bloomberg reports that Microsoft is paying Inflection AI $US650 million after snatching up a big cut of the company’s staff, and to licence the company’s AI technology. Bloomberg calls the move an “acqui-hire” – a hiring move that resembles an acquisition, without the same formalities (though it may still spark antitrust concerns).

5. Meta urged to keep CrowdTangle up until after 2024 elections

Experts are calling on Facebook-owner Meta to delay its decommissioning of analytics tool CrowdTangle until after 2024’s elections. The calls to delay the CrowdTangle wind down are led by Firefox owner, The Mozilla Foundation. “Meta’s decision will effectively prohibit the outside world, including election integrity experts, from seeing what’s happening on Facebook and Instagram — during the biggest election year on record. This means almost all outside efforts to identify and prevent political disinformation, incitement to violence, and online harassment of women and minorities will be silenced. It’s a direct threat to our ability to safeguard the integrity of elections,” Mozzila wrote in an open letter, of which dozens of researchers and organisations have cosigned.

BONUS ITEM: The most enjoyable part of whenever I review a Windows product is watching Microsoft Edge beg to be used.

Have a lovely weekend!

Image: Apple