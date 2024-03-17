The First Reactions to X-Men ’97 Herald a Glorious Return to the Mutant Age

‘90s kids of the world, unite: early reactions to Marvel’s long-awaited revival of the legendary X-Men: The Animated Series in the form of X-Men ‘97 are here, and while there’s still a week to go before the series drops on Disney+, it seems like it’s a good thing that the ‘90s are back in style.

Early impressions for the first three episodes of the new, 10-part series dropped last night—in the wake of the surprising news Marvel had abruptly parted ways with the series’ head writer, Beau DeMayo—and critics for the most part are high on a return to the vibes and dynamics of a generation-defining take on the X-Men. ‘97 will pick up exactly where The Animated Series left off when it came to an end in 1997, which means with the already-established team connections out the way, the show can focus on taking a swing at all the things that made the original so beloved in the first place—the big idea adaptations of legendary comics stories, the action, and of course, that soap opera mutant drama.

Check out some of the reactions to the series below, starting with yours truly (Scott Summers hive, your time is now):

Okay, now I can say I’ve seen 3 episodes of #XMen97! It’s on the whole good, a solid continuation of XTAS’ vibe—but that means it has a few of that show’s stumbling points, too. When it’s great, it’s great, and so far that’s more often than not. Scott fans will be feasting. pic.twitter.com/itMkV922Wv — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) March 14, 2024

I just saw the first three episodes of #XMen97, and I can confidently say that fans of the original X-Men Animated series will be very happy with it.



I also really enjoyed the updated animation style.



It’ll be great to have the X-Men back in the spotlight! — Russ Milheim – The Direct (@RussMilheim) March 14, 2024

#XMen97 is incredible. It brought me back to the nostalgia of the original but also updated it to be more suspenseful & intriguing. After 3 episodes, they leave you wanting more with their mini-cliffhangers.



Jubilee was drawn to look more Asian too. So, that’s awesome! #xmen pic.twitter.com/cR6y1emMDK — Laura ลอร’า 劳拉 🍥 (@lsirikul) March 14, 2024

I got to see 3 episodes of X-MEN ‘97 & it is nostalgia handled perfectly!



The action & use of powers are awesome & creative, it’s pleasantly hilarious & surprisingly…sexy???



This is a show for both OG & new fans! The #XMen are BACK! @MarvelStudios #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/GdFK3cv2Nc — POC Culture (@POCculture) March 14, 2024

I was a bit worried about #XMen97 after a clunky and overly familiar premiere, but episodes 2 and 3 really cook. It builds on the foundation of the OG series and takes the team – especially Magneto and Storm – in some surprising directions. And that theme still RIPS! pic.twitter.com/0k0PIJK0Wd — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) March 14, 2024

THE TEAM IS BACK BABY!!!!! #XMen97 transported me back to Saturdays as a kid and I loved every second of it pic.twitter.com/hLpgOp3sAC — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 14, 2024

To me, my X-Men! To have this series back has overwhelmed me with emotion. I’ve seen the first 3 episodes & each one brought me to tears. So many characters & story lines done PERFECTLY! I love having this team back. For those nervous, don’t be… this show is incredible. #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/lUU4XBOqXN — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 14, 2024

I really enjoyed the first 3 eps of #XMen97! Lots of nods to classic Chris Claremont stories the OG series never got to. They do a “fast forward” version of one of my favorite X-Men arcs ever, condensing years of stories into a couple eps, but it works for me. “To me my X-Men!” pic.twitter.com/TqlAIUbN1G — Eric Ansley Diaz 🏳️‍🌈 (@GeekBoyEric) March 14, 2024

I have seen #XMen97 and the biggest compliment I can pay is that it feels *just* like watching the original show – a note-perfect recreation, it captures the soul of what made the ’90s series so special. pic.twitter.com/tCs4sogFfd — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) March 13, 2024

#XMen97 is absolutely ASTOUNDING. I’m floored by how much love this show has for the entire idea of the #Xmen!



Could not be happier! pic.twitter.com/5Tkh4M48PA — Aaron Perine (@SumitLakeHornet) March 14, 2024

I loved the first three episodes of X-Men ‘97! Takes the original series and deftly updates it with modern animation, great action sequences and an anime influence. Feels like a great continuation of the storytelling from the old series. pic.twitter.com/VobfSMx8Ul — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 14, 2024

THE TEAM IS BACK BABY!!!!! #XMen97 transported me back to Saturdays as a kid and I loved every second of it pic.twitter.com/hLpgOp3sAC — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 14, 2024

The first three episodes of #XMen97 are absolutely epic. It exceeds expectations in every way. The nostalgia is strong, but it’s so much more. Beautiful animation, excellent storytelling, and above all – my favorite thing about the X-Men – THE DRAAAMAAAAA! pic.twitter.com/wgFS2R0LMq — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) March 14, 2024

#XMen97 made Magneto the absolutely hottest man on the planet therefore I will be tuning in every episode — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) March 14, 2024

X-Men ‘97 begins streaming on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on March 20. Stay tuned to io9 for our full review next week!

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.