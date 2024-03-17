The First Reactions to X-Men ’97 Herald a Glorious Return to the Mutant Age

‘90s kids of the world, unite: early reactions to Marvel’s long-awaited revival of the legendary X-Men: The Animated Series in the form of X-Men ‘97 are here, and while there’s still a week to go before the series drops on Disney+, it seems like it’s a good thing that the ‘90s are back in style.
Early impressions for the first three episodes of the new, 10-part series dropped last night—in the wake of the surprising news Marvel had abruptly parted ways with the series’ head writer, Beau DeMayo—and critics for the most part are high on a return to the vibes and dynamics of a generation-defining take on the X-Men. ‘97 will pick up exactly where The Animated Series left off when it came to an end in 1997, which means with the already-established team connections out the way, the show can focus on taking a swing at all the things that made the original so beloved in the first place—the big idea adaptations of legendary comics stories, the action, and of course, that soap opera mutant drama.
Check out some of the reactions to the series below, starting with yours truly (Scott Summers hive, your time is now):
X-Men ‘97 begins streaming on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on March 20. Stay tuned to io9 for our full review next week!
