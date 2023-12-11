Staz Nair Is a Beast(Master) in New Rebel Moon Clip

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is a Star Wars-alike ensemble film featuring a who’s who of actors you’ve seen pop in and out of genre fair over the last few years. In addition to Sofia Boutella as leading woman Kora, the cast also consists of Djimon Honsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher. It’s also got three Game of Thrones alum in key roles, one of which gets a clip all to himself.

In the film, Staz Nair—who played Dothraki army chief Qhono in the HBO drama—is portraying Tarak. Described as a “nobleman-turned-blacksmith,” Tarak’s got an extremely video game-ass special: he can bond with animals of any nature and bring them to his side, rallying them in combat and can even use the big ones as mounts. When Kora and her team come looking for warriors to help them defend their world against the evil empire, they opt to add Tarak to their party, despite the fact that he’s currently a slave working off a debt.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire Exclusive Clip (2023) Sofia Boutella, Staz Nair Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire Exclusive Clip (2023) Sofia Boutella, Staz Nair

Rebel Moon has always looked like a collision of space opera and pulp adventures, and the clip above drives that home even further. It’s really something to watch Tarak tame the beast (known in-universe as a Bennu) in order to win his freedom, and it’ll likely be thrilling to watch him take the winged beast for a joyride to really show off his skill. The clip also has an added bonus in making it extremely clear that Snyder is a big goddamn fantasy nerd, in case the first 15 minutes to Man of Steel didn’t already make that clear.

The first part of Rebel Moon, subtitled A Child of Fire, is hitting Netflix on December 21, preceded by a brief theatrical window on the 15th. Part two, The Scargiver, is expected to drop on April 19, 2024.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.