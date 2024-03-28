Tie-in Popcorn Buckets Are Only Getting Weirder After Dune: Part Two

The cinema goods are here with the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire bringing in more fun foodie merch inspired by the magic of the movies.
Here’s a roundup of Ghostbusters-themed popcorn buckets, drinks, and more inspired by the new film available at theaters like AMC, Alamo Drafthouse, and Cinemark—including a ghost-trapping popcorn bucket and a Slimer that can feed you out of its mouth. Plus, there’s a small preview of upcoming merch for Godzilla x Kong and the upcoming Star Wars Skywalker Saga marathon, which is giving theaters another excuse to go all-out in the snacks and merch departments.
AMC Theaters – Ghostsbusters merch
AMC Theaters – Ghostbusters drinks and popcorn vessels
AMC Theaters – Dan Aykroyd’s Crystal Head Vodka collab
AMC Theaters – Ghostbusters Proton Pack Loungefly
AMC Theaters – Ghostbusters merch
Alamo Drafthouse – Ghostbusters-themed drinks
Alamo Drafthouse – Ghostbusters Slimer glass
TCL Chinese Theatres – Ghostbusters Slimer popcorn bucket
Cinemark – Ghostbusters Ecto-1 popcorn bucket
Cinemark – Ghostbusters drinks
Cinemark – Ghostbusters Slimer popcorn bucket
AMC Theaters – Godzilla x Kong action figure cups
Alamo Drafthouse Star Wars Skywalker Saga marathon
