Tie-in Popcorn Buckets Are Only Getting Weirder After Dune: Part Two

The cinema goods are here with the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire bringing in more fun foodie merch inspired by the magic of the movies.

Here’s a roundup of Ghostbusters-themed popcorn buckets, drinks, and more inspired by the new film available at theaters like AMC, Alamo Drafthouse, and Cinemark—including a ghost-trapping popcorn bucket and a Slimer that can feed you out of its mouth. Plus, there’s a small preview of upcoming merch for Godzilla x Kong and the upcoming Star Wars Skywalker Saga marathon, which is giving theaters another excuse to go all-out in the snacks and merch departments.

AMC Theaters – Ghostsbusters merch

Image: AMC Theaters

AMC Theaters – Ghostbusters drinks and popcorn vessels

Image: AMC Theaters

AMC Theaters – Dan Aykroyd’s Crystal Head Vodka collab

AMC Theaters – Ghostbusters Proton Pack Loungefly

AMC Theaters – Ghostbusters merch

Alamo Drafthouse – Ghostbusters-themed drinks

Alamo Drafthouse – Ghostbusters Slimer glass

TCL Chinese Theatres – Ghostbusters Slimer popcorn bucket

Cinemark – Ghostbusters Ecto-1 popcorn bucket

Cinemark – Ghostbusters drinks

Cinemark – Ghostbusters Slimer popcorn bucket

AMC Theaters – Godzilla x Kong action figure cups

Alamo Drafthouse Star Wars Skywalker Saga marathon

