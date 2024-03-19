US Feds Probe Ford’s Driver-Assistance System After Fatal Mustang EV Crash

Another week, another investigation into a crash involving an advanced driver assistance feature. This time, instead of yet another probe into Tesla’s Autopilot software, it’s Ford’s BlueCruise at the centre of the investigation following a deadly Mach-E crash in Texas.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into a crash in San Antonio, Texas, that involved a Ford Mustang Mach-E equipped with BlueCruise, reports Reuters. The crash occurred on Interstate Highway 10 and saw a Mustang Mach-E crash with a Honda CR-V that was stationary in a traffic lane, explains the site.

San Antonio police report that the Ford had “partial automation” engaged at the time of the crash, which resulted in the death of the driver of the CR-V. As Reuters explains:

The police report said the driver of the Honda CR-V, 56-year-old Jeffrey Allen Johnson of Austin, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Ford offers BlueCruise, an advanced hands-free driving system that operates on 97% of U.S. and Canadian highways with no intersections or traffic signals. The NTSB said it was investigating the crash “due to its continued interest in advanced driver assistance systems and how vehicle operators interact with these technologies.”

To uncover the role BlueCruise played in the fatal crash, investigators from the NTSB will “examine the wreckage and collect information about the accident site and sequence of events leading to the collision,” reports Reuters. In a statement, a Ford Spokesperson told Jalopnik:

We were recently made aware of this incident and extend our deepest sympathies to those involved. The complete facts of this event are not yet clear. Ford reported this incident to NHTSA as soon as we were made aware, and we are actively researching all available information. Safety is a top priority for all of us at Ford, and we will collaborate fully with any resulting investigation.

As a nationwide policy, automakers are required to inform the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of any crashes involving their advanced driver-assistance features.