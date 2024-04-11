2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Appeals to Traditionalists With a Hood Ornament and Faux Grille Bars

The Mercedes-Benz EQS was instantly one of the three-pointed star’s most controversial designs when it debuted all the way back in 2021. While some were immediate fans of the flagship EV liftback’s slippery, egg-like shape — yours truly included — many traditional Mercedes customers were put off by its styling. Mercedes is attempting to appeal to those long-time fans with the 2025 EQS facelift, which sees the electric sedan adopting a classier front end look.

No matter what trim level and styling package, every previous EQS had a black panel where a grille would normally be that featured a large star emblem, a motif that spread across the EQ lineup. Though the panel keeps the same overall shape the 2025 EQS instead has three horizontal chrome bars with a central vertical bar, like on a gas-powered Benz. The EQS also gets Mercedes’ traditional standing hood ornament, its second appearance on an EV after the Maybach EQS SUV. Some of my colleagues find the new look to be even sillier, but I’m into it and I can imagine many brand traditionalists will prefer it.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Other than the updated grille, and the AMG Line’s lower bumper design becoming standard, Mercedes hasn’t seemed to change anything else about the EQS’ styling. Recent spy photos showed a camouflaged EQS with three-pointed star LED running lights in the headlights, so the car could get another refresh for 2026. On the inside, the only styling tweaks are additional chrome trim pieces on the air vents.

Another problem area was the EQS’ rear seat, which felt too cramped and not luxurious enough for many longtime S-Class customers. The rear backrest can now be power adjusted between 27 and 36 degrees of recline, and there’s more foam padding inside the seat. An Executive Interior Package increases that adjustment to 37 degrees and adds pneumatic adjustment of the seat depth, and the front passenger seat can fold forward to give the right-rear passenger more room. This package also adds rapid heating, neck and shoulder heating, and a pair of pillows to the rear seats.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The biggest change is the fitment of a new 118-kWh battery pack, up from the 108.4-kWh unit in the existing EQS. No range figures for the U.S. have been announced yet, but the European press release says the 2025 EQS sees range increases of around 11 percent, with a boost of up to 51 miles on the WLTP cycle compared to last year’s model. Mercedes says the 2025 EQS also has stronger energy recuperation capabilities using regenerative braking, and a new function will automatically apply the brake pads to the discs from time to time, as EVs can go long stretches without them ever needing to be used.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but Mercedes says the 2025 EQS will reach U.S. dealers later in 2024. I’m already a big fan of how the EQS drives, and these subtle updates should make it more enticing for a broader group of customers.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Photo: Mercedes-Benz