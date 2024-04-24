Apple Has Confirmed its iPad Event for May

Apple has announced that it’ll be hosting an all-new event in May 2024, dubbed ‘Let Loose’. The logo for this event looks like flicking pages and an Apple Pencil, which immediately suggests what we’ve been expecting for months now: Apple’s getting ready to debut its refreshed iPads, with rumoured OLED screens and maybe its refreshed peripherals with USB-C.

Here’s what you can expect from Apple’s upcoming May event.

When is Apple’s iPad event?

Apple’s May event will kick off on Wednesday, April 8, 2024, in Australia – that’s April 7 in California, where Apple is headquartered.

What time does Apple’s iPad event start?

Apple’s May event will begin at 12am AEST on April, and is scheduled to run for two hours, per the calendar invite from Apple. Rather than making us stay up for a 3am event, this time around Apple’s being a little bit nicer to us Aussies. Interestingly, Apple is holding such a long event so close to WWDC 2024, but then again, we’ve been expecting several new devices for months now, especially after the March announcement yielded only new Macs, while iPads were a no-show.

Where do I watch Apple’s iPad event?

Apple typically livestreams its keynotes and significant announcements for everyone to tune in. Way back when it used to limit streams to folks using the Safari browser, but these days, anyone can tune in through Apple’s website, their Apple TV devices, or Apple’s YouTube channel. You can watch the event on YouTube below.

What will be announced at Apple’s iPad event?

While Apple hasn’t explicitly said what it’ll show at the event, all signs are pointing to iPads – in particular, a revitalised OLED panel iPad. But anything we find out we’ll pop here.

A significant redesign of the iPad Pro

Reports have indicated for months now that the iPad Pro would be getting a systemic refresh in 2024, marking the first device to get the new OLED display, fitting for its top-of-the-range status in the tablet family. It’s expected that the Pro will be powered by Apple’s new M3 chip.

A subtle upgrade to the iPad Air

The iPad Air is also expected to make an appearance at Apple’s May event, according to Mark Gurman. It’s expected to feature a giant, 12.9-inch display for the first time. Similarly to the Pro, it’s expected that the iPad Air will also feature the M3 chip.

Next-gen accessories

Updates to Apple’s accessories range are also on the ticket, if reports are to be believed and if that event icon, featuring what is the Apple Pencil, is any indication. We’ll likely see a next-gen Apple Pencil, no doubt, but other accessories may be shown as well. The biggest change tipped to come for Apple’s accessory range is the switch to USB-C, ushered in by the iPhone 15 range in 2023, along with a mid-life revision for the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (the Apple Pencil already had USB-C with its last revision). We’re expecting to see USB-C Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Keyboard, in line with predictions from Gurman last year. Hopefully Apple figures out a better way to charge the mouse.

Of course, we’ll update this piece as we learn more.

Keep in mind that there likely won’t be announcements across every Apple product category, considering that in June, the company will be hosting its annual WWDC 2024 event, which is typically reserved for software, but also usually has some pretty big tech announcements.

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia