Apple Event: The iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and More

Good morning early risers, it’s that time of the year known to some as Tim Cookmess, the day we (should) get official word of a new iPhone. We (virtually) headed to Apple Park in Cupertino this morning to hear what Cook and team had to say at the 2023 Apple Event known as ‘Wonderlust‘ and just a little spoiler, the headliner will be the iPhone 15.

Apple Event 2023: Everything announced

Of course, the iPhone 15, but there was a little more at the Apple event this year.

The event kicked off with a handful of heartwarming testimonies from Apple users who had, in no uncertain sense, their lives saved thanks to features Apple has packed in its iPhone and Watch. It was quite an emotional start to an event that began at 3am AEST.

Cook then ran through the updates to the MacBook and Apple Vision Pro – the things he announced at WWDC. He then introduced the new Apple Watch.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is here, and, on the outside, it looks much the same as its predecessors. But, it now comes packing the S9 chip. The device is now controllable by tapping your fingers with all-new gestures (almost like a click motion). There’s also an 18-hour battery life and on-device Siri, allowing you to ask your watch about your health data, such as how much sleep you got last night, or what your blood-oxygen level is.

Apple said it will also match 100 per cent of your expected electricity use (via charging your watch) with renewable projects around the world. It wants all of its products to be net zero, so it’s used recycled material in the Apple Watch packaging and is tracking its supply chain to monitor its carbon footprint. Actually, a fair chunk of the iPhone event was used by Apple to talk about the environment.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

There’s another Watch, the Ultra 2. As Apple said: It can go farther, higher, and deeper than any Apple Watch.

It comes with auto-updated night mode, as well as up to 36 hours of battery life (72 hours when low power mode is activated).

Next, came the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

After a year of speculation, the iPhone 15 is finally here. The new range has brought with it some of the biggest changes in the phone’s history, with the Lightning plug ditched and the USB-C plug finally adopted.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are the most powerful phones that Apple has ever made. Essentially levelled-up versions of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the Pro and Pro Max include more powerful cameras, better screens, and titanium chassis. They also boast USB-C charging, as well as Apple’s new A17 Pro chip.

