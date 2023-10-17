Apple Announces New Apple Pencil 3 With Hidden USB-C Port

Apple announced the new Apple Pencil overnight, skipping the usual fanfare that comes with anything launched out of the Cupertino HQ.

We knew it was coming, but we didn’t realise it would more affordable than its predecessors and offer some new features.

According to Apple, it offers the same “pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity” as the pencils that came before it. In terms of design, the new Pencil has a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of your iPad. You also get USB-C connectivity for charging (the 2nd generation Apple Pencil used mag charging, while the 1st gen required Frankensteining to get it to charge).

The Apple Pencil 3 works with all iPad models with a USB-C port. It features a new sliding cap that reveals the port allowing consumers to use a Type-C cable to charge it. When the Pencil is magnetically attached to the side of your iPad, it goes into a sleep state to save battery life. It offers advanced accuracy and supports hover when used with the M2 models of the iPad Pro. The hover feature is supposed to allow users to draw with even more precision. It also works well with iPadOS features such as Scribble, Quick Note, and Freeform.

The biggest thing that appears to be missing from the latest Pencil is pressure sensitivity, so artists may not find this update particularly enticing.

The new Apple Pencil is the most affordable model yet, priced at $139, as opposed to the second-gen Pencil which goes for $219. Apple Pencil 3 hits stores in early November.

While you’re here, why not check out our daily tech deals, our guide to the best value for money NBN plans, and info on the latest phones from Apple, Google, and Samsung. Head to our dedicated Mobile tab for more.