Bill Skarsgård Brings New Blood in First Trailer for The Crow

A new cinematic adaptation of James O’Barr’s goth comic book series The Crow is coming to theaters. We’ve already gotten a look at Bill Skarsgård’s vengeance-seeking protagonist (styled a bit like Jared Leto’s Joker), but now the first trailer is here to reveal more about what to expect.

Director Rupert Sanders (Ghost in the Shell) aims for a revived interest in The Crow with a modern take on the comic starring Skarsgård, which from its first looks have definitely stepped away the beloved 1994 version. The originalstarring the late Brandon Lee is the era-defining take on the story of Eric Draven, a musician who comes back from the dead to avenge his murdered love on Devil’s Night.

Take a look at the first trailer to decide if you’ll give this new approach to The Crow a shot.

The Crow (2024) Official Trailer – Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs, Danny Huston The Crow (2024) Official Trailer – Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs, Danny Huston

The film also stars FKA twigs as Shelley Webster, as well as Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger.

The Crow opens in theaters June 7.

