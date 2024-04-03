The Cheapest Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 Plans From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Announced in early March and then released later that month, the Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 are the latest handsets in the brand’s budget smartphone series. We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A55 just before its release, declaring that it “offers a great cost-to-performance ratio that would satisfy anybody who needs a phone but doesn’t typically rely on a phone for too many things”. We also compared the A55 to Google’s latest budget smartphone, the Pixel 7a.
While there aren’t any specific deals for the Galaxy A35, if you pick up the A55 you can score a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE (valued at $199). This offer is available if you grab the A55 with a mobile plan with Optus, Vodafone or Telstra, and it’s also available if you buy the handset outright through participating retailers. This Galaxy Buds FE deal is available until April 15.
Here’s what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55, along with the cheapest plans being by telcos in Australia.
Table of contents
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G specs
- Size: 161.7 x 78.0 x 8.2mm
- Weight: 209g
- Display: Super AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD+ (120Hz), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
- Processor: Exynos 1380
- Memory: 6GB RAM
- Cameras: 50MP (main), 8MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro), 13MP (selfie)
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Storage: 128GB
- Resistance: IP67
- Colours: Awesome Navy, Awesome Ice Blue
- Price: $549
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G specs
- Size: 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm
- Weight: 213g
- Display: Super AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD+ (120Hz), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
- Processor: Exynos 1480
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Cameras: 50MP (main), 12MP (ultrawide), 5MP (macro), 32MP (selfie)
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Storage: 128GB
- Resistance: IP67
- Colours: Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac
- Price: $699
Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy A35 plans
Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy A35 plans
Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy A55 plans
Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy A55 plans
Image: Samsung/Gizmodo Australia
