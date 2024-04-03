The Cheapest Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 Plans From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Announced in early March and then released later that month, the Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 are the latest handsets in the brand’s budget smartphone series. We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A55 just before its release, declaring that it “offers a great cost-to-performance ratio that would satisfy anybody who needs a phone but doesn’t typically rely on a phone for too many things”. We also compared the A55 to Google’s latest budget smartphone, the Pixel 7a.

While there aren’t any specific deals for the Galaxy A35, if you pick up the A55 you can score a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE (valued at $199). This offer is available if you grab the A55 with a mobile plan with Optus, Vodafone or Telstra, and it’s also available if you buy the handset outright through participating retailers. This Galaxy Buds FE deal is available until April 15.

Here’s what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55, along with the cheapest plans being by telcos in Australia.

Image: Samsung/Gizmodo Australia

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G specs

Size : 161.7 x 78.0 x 8.2mm

: 161.7 x 78.0 x 8.2mm Weight : 209g

: 209g Display : Super AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD+ (120Hz), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

: Super AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD+ (120Hz), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Processor : Exynos 1380

: Exynos 1380 Memory : 6GB RAM

: 6GB RAM Cameras : 50MP (main), 8MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro), 13MP (selfie)

: 50MP (main), 8MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro), 13MP (selfie) Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Resistance : IP67

: IP67 Colours : Awesome Navy, Awesome Ice Blue

: Awesome Navy, Awesome Ice Blue Price: $549

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G specs

Size : 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm

: 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm Weight : 213g

: 213g Display : Super AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD+ (120Hz), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

: Super AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD+ (120Hz), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Processor : Exynos 1480

: Exynos 1480 Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Cameras : 50MP (main), 12MP (ultrawide), 5MP (macro), 32MP (selfie)

: 50MP (main), 12MP (ultrawide), 5MP (macro), 32MP (selfie) Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Resistance : IP67

: IP67 Colours : Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac

: Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac Price: $699

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy A35 plans

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy A35 plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy A55 plans

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy A55 plans

Image: Samsung/Gizmodo Australia