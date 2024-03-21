Vodafone’s Prepaid Prices Increasing: What Are the Best Alternatives?

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hardly a month of 2024 has gone by this or that mobile provider raising their prices. This time around, it’s Vodafone’s prepaid plans that are going up in cost. If you’re an existing customer with the provider, the updated pricing will kick in from April 10 2024 so you’ve got some time to decide whether you want to stick around. Also, their postpaid prices are getting a bump from April too.

With that in mind, let’s look at how Vodafone’s prepaid roster is changing and whether these more expensive 28-day plans can keep up with the competition. For starters, check a look at the widget below for a round-up of Vodafone’s new prepaid plans with 28-day expiry.

The first cab off the rank here is the $30 Prepaid Plus plan. The bad news is that this one is set to go up in price to $35 next month. The good news is that the data allowance for this one is also going up to 25GB per month. For a snapshot of prepaid plans at that same price point, check out the widget below.

Next up, there’s the $40 Prepaid Plus plan. This plan is going up to $45. However, it’s also getting an extra 5GB per month for a total of 35GB per month. For a snapshot of prepaid plans at that same price point, check out the widget below.

Vodafone’s $50 Prepaid Plus plan is getting the same treatment. It’s set to rise to $55 per month in price, with an extra 5GB of data as well. For a snapshot of prepaid plans at that same price point, check out the widget below.

On the long expiry side of the conversation, Vodafone’s $250 Prepaid Plus plan isn’t going up in price. Instead, it’ll be joined by a new $320 Prepaid Plus plan which pairs up 220GB of data and a 365-day expiry. For a snapshot of prepaid plans at that same price point, check out the widget below.

