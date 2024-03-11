Samsung Debuts Its New Budget-Minded A Series Smartphones

Samsung has just revealed the Galaxy A35 and the A55, two follow-up models in Samsung’s budget ‘Galaxy A’ collection of devices.

This year, it sure looks like Samsung is continuing to contend with Google’s Pixel ‘A’ device, with an unwavering price tag for the A55 model and even a subtle price drop for the A35.

Last year, we dubbed the Samsung Galaxy A54, that year’s version of the newly debuted Galaxy A55, as “so good it deserves to be in the flagship range”, referring to Samsung’s category-leading Galaxy S devices. Compared to the likes of the Google Pixel 6a, a budget phone that we considered to be one of the best phones of 2022 (and the budget ‘A’ prefix device Google had put out prior to the Galaxy A54 the year prior), we considered it to be near on-par, with performance that matched for day-to-day use, an acceptably nice screen, and cameras that weren’t as good as the Pixel 6a’s, but were certainly fitting for a device about $50 cheaper.

We’ve got the Samsung Galaxy A55 in for review at the moment (you can expect that online at some point soon), but at face value, let’s have a look at the new Galaxy A35 and A55, and see what’s new.

Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55: New features

This year, the Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 are the first A series devices to feature Samsung’s ‘Knox Vault’ security system. Knox Vault offers users an isolated section of the device’s storage to be encrypted and safeguard sensitive information, in case the device is compromised physically or digitally.

The display has been enhanced by the company’s ‘Vision Booster’ tech (which improves visibility when outside), and some slight camera buffs.

Both phones ship with optical image stabilisation and video digital image stabilisation, but the Galaxy A55 is also getting AI-enhanced Image Signal Processing, which improves low-light photos in a first for the Galaxy A range.

Also, aesthetically, there is a slightly unique chassis detail down the right side of both devices, with the casing appearing much more polished and metallic, with intents above and below the side buttons. You can see it in the below picture. It’s a non-issue. It feels nice! It’s also a nice way of differentiating from the Galaxy S24, which this phone sort of resembles.

Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 specs

Naturally, the A35 is less powerful than the A55, but with $150 between them, the devices aren’t as different as you might think. In Australia, both models will ship with 128GB of storage (6GB RAM on A35, 8GB RAM on A55), with no option to upgrade. The screens on both phones are almost exactly the same – both phones feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2340, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For the first time, both phones are shipping with eSIM capabilities, both are IP67 resistant and come with a 5,000mAh battery, charging at a maximum of 25W.

Points of difference start with the CPU – the A35 ships with the Exynos 1380 CPU, whereas the A55 has the slightly more powerful Exynos 1480. These are cheaper, less powerful versions of the chips found in the Australian models of the Galaxy S24 and S24+. Both phones will also receive up to four generations of Android OS and One UI updates, and five years of security updates.

The cameras are also a major point of difference, with the Galaxy A55 having slightly beefier lenses:

Samsung Galaxy A35 cameras: 50MP (main), 8MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro), 13MP (selfie)

Samsung Galaxy A55 cameras: 50MP (main), 12MP (ultrawide), 5MP (macro), 32MP (selfie).

How much does the Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 cost in Australia?

The Samsung Galaxy A35 starts at $550 in Australia – $50 cheaper than the Galaxy A34 model released in 2023. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A55 costs $699 in Australia.

The Galaxy A35 is available in Awesome Navy and Awesome Ice Blue, while the Galaxy A55 is available in Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac.

When will the Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 be available in Australia?

Both phones will be available to purchase from Samsung and authorised retailers on March 25.

