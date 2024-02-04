Daisy Ridley Is Still Surprised People Love Rey Sometimes

The most recent Star Wars films were famously divisive, with negativity spewed by toxic fans unfortunately grabbing most of the headlines. But some fans found things to love about the movies, like new favourite characters—something that continues to surprise star Daisy Ridley, who’ll soon play Rey Skywalker again on the big screen.

Speaking to Collider, Ridley said she “never thought too much about my place” in the sprawling realm of the galaxy far, far away, but “it still surprises me when people are kind about [Rey] particularly … It’s still so thrilling. I think I love her as a character and I loved the characters around her and I love the people in it. It feels quite wonderful.”

Knowing that there’s so much goodwill floating around for Rey has helped Ridley in preparing to return to the character for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s now-in-development New Jedi Order film. “I always feel lucky to be part of it, but [the excitement around the announcement of the new film] was like a reminder … of how people do feel about Rey,” she said. “It’s wonderful to be part of something that people love and to play a character that people… It’s so weird. It’s really making me emotional thinking about it. I get to have more adventures. I’m like, ‘Where is she now? What is this new adventure and how are things going to go?’ That’s a long way of saying it’s great. It’s really great.”

Ridley’s enthusiasm—despite indications that those toxic fans are sharpening their swords for Obaid-Chinoy’s film already—is endearing, and we’re certainly looking forward to Rey’s future adventures. Otherwise, details are still scarce about the New Jedi Order film; it does not yet have a release date.

