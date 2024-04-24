Deadpool & Wolverine’s New Trailer Is Filled With Mutant Mayhem

Our first look at Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year leaned heavily on the merc’ with a mouth’s official arrival into the Marvel Cinematic Universe—as its would-be savior. But of course, Wade’s not the only guy in the title this time, so it’s fitting that our latest look gives us a little more to sink our claws into.

Today Marvel released a brand new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, giving us a little more of an inkling of just what is going to bring Deadpool into the paths of one of the most iconic versions of one of the most iconic X-Men characters of all time: Hugh Jackman’s take on the Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine | Official Trailer | In Theaters July 26 Deadpool & Wolverine | Official Trailer | In Theaters July 26

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26.

