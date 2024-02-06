Matthew Vaughn Says Deadpool 3 Will Fix All of Marvel’s Prolems

The upcoming Deadpool 3 unexpectedly has a lot riding on it. Not only is it going to serve as the first example of how mutants and more R-rated characters will interact with the MCU, it’s also got to appease those excited by the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Unfortunately, it’s also got another expectation it has to meet: bringing the MCU out of the slump audiences have felt with Phase Four and 2023 in particular.

According to Argylle director Matthew Vaughn in a recent BroBible podcast, the film will absolutely succeed on the latter front. He got to see some footage of it, and in his twisted mind, the threequel will right the Marvel ship and please everyone. “The Marvel universe is about to have a jolt, and it’s going to bring that body back to life,” he said. “I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe.”

Vaughn had a brief dalliance with the X-Men back in the day with 2011’s X-Men: First Class. The film was a soft reboot of the movies and well-liked, in turn revitalising the franchise into what it is now. As a self-professed fan of the comics, he just wants the movies to be “as good as they should be,” and he’s confident that Deadpool 3—which he says may be called Deadpool vs. Wolverine or the reverse—will be a “jolt” to its new mothership series. “The few snippets that I know about [this movie]…are unbelievable.”

Folks love them some Deadpool, and Vaughn’s words will surely excite those looking forward to the movie. If he’s right, then it wouldn’t be entirely surprising—the original Deadpool was a good adrenaline shot to Fox’s X-Men movies, and both it and its sequel are regarded as some of the better entries in the series. Every franchise inevitably hits a roadblock, and if there’s any movie that could get lapsed fans back on board, it’d be the team-up between Fox’s two best superheroes.

Deadpool 3 comes to theaters on July 26.

